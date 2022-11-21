Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan foster parents honored on Adoption Day
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Supreme Court observed Adoption Day on Tuesday and a northern Michigan couple was honored for their work as foster parents. Steve and Rhonda Wurtz of Kalkaska have fostered 330 kids of all ages over the past 29 years. Some of those children joined them...
UpNorthLive.com
Communities across northern Michigan celebrate Thanksgiving
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Across northern Michigan, community members gathered to volunteer and distribute free Thanksgiving meals. In Traverse City, people gathered at a parking lot Thursday afternoon for a community meal. Another story: Kids answer questions about Thanksgiving. Organizer Joel Beckham's intent was to create a space for those...
UpNorthLive.com
Investigative report released on overpayment of Elk Rapids village staff
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan village council is figuring out what to do next after the conclusion of an investigation into some employees getting overpaid. Attorneys presented the Village of Elk Rapids with what they uncovered and what they think the council should do next to try...
UpNorthLive.com
Skiers, snowboarders hit the slopes at Shanty Creek
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Shanty Creek Resort opened for the ski season Friday. Skiers and snowboarders were ready and waiting for the chairlifts to start rolling at 9 a.m. The Purple Lift and Magic Carpet will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each weekend.
UpNorthLive.com
Missing East Jordan man found safe in Florida
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A missing East Jordan man was found safe by his family members, according to Michigan State Police. Daniel Schuler, 51, had not been seen or heard from since early November before he was reported as missing on Wednesday. Prior story: East Jordan man reported missing.
UpNorthLive.com
A look into the affordable housing issues in northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Odds are you're well aware of the high costs of rent or buying a home in northern Michigan. What you may not know is how to address those situations quickly. Turns out, no one really does. When it comes to housing, Traverse City may...
UpNorthLive.com
Volunteers to distribute hundreds of meals for Thanksgiving
Cheboygan County, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a Thanksgiving eve tradition that has helped members of the Cheboygan County community for roughly 40 years. Volunteers prepped and cooked for two days to get ready to distribute 300 meals at the Black River Gospel Church. The free Thanksgiving meal drive-thru is a...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Northern Michigan town to be featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI – There’s a Northern Michigan town that evokes “the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies” and it’s going to be featured on the Christmas Cam. Harbor Springs’ “showstopping” holiday displays will be available for everyone to view...
UpNorthLive.com
Kids answer questions about Thanksgiving
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --Preschoolers at Immaculate Conception in Traverse City talk turkey and explain what they're grateful for. Here's what the kids in Mrs. Muzljakovich's class think about Thanksgiving.
UpNorthLive.com
Michiganders travel for Thanksgiving as gas prices remain high
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The day before Thanksgiving is typically on of the busiest travel days of the year. But is that still the case this year with the high prices of gas and airfare?. Another story: Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits. "Michigan is...
UpNorthLive.com
Restaurant closes doors for Thanksgiving to make meals for those in need
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One restaurant is closing its doors this Thanksgiving for the first time in seven years. Instead of hosting Thanksgiving at Bergstrom's Burgers, the staff is making food for Safe Harbor. "I just decided that based on what people are telling me, there's a need...
UpNorthLive.com
Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --The countdown is on for Thanksgiving Day. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Thanksgiving Day is the leading day for home cooking fires. These are some safety tips from the NFPA to keep in mind before you start preparing your Thanksgiving feast. Never leave...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening boyfriend with gun
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Williamsburg was arrested after allegedly threatening her boyfriend with a handgun during an argument, according to Michigan State Police. Robin Haveman, 49, was arraigned Tuesday in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on the following charges:. One count of...
Comments / 0