Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market
Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
Zacks.com
Pick These 4 Stocks With Exciting Interest Coverage Ratio
An ill-informed investor can lose cash if he wagers on a stock only on the basis of the numbers flashing on a real-time stock screen. A critical analysis of the company’s financial background is always required for a better investment decision, especially at a time when the stock market is juggling myriad issues, such as soaring inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and a hawkish monetary policy.
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 25th
FNF - Free Report) is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days. PCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Meta Platforms & Eaton
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Is W.W. Grainger (GWW) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th
SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote. StoneX’s shares...
Zacks.com
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy USA Truck (USAK) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Zacks.com
Are Construction Stocks Lagging EMCOR Group (EME) This Year?
EME - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Emcor Group is a member of the Construction...
Zacks.com
PYPL vs. BL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
PYPL - Free Report) and BlackLine (. BL - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR): Can Its 10.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
IMCR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.2% higher at $58.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.9% gain over the past four weeks. Last month, the company presented promising...
Zacks.com
Is Shutterstock (SSTK) a Worthy Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioVie (BIVI) This Year?
BIVI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BioVie Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love American Assets Trust (AAT)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com
Is Ambev (ABEV) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
ABEV - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Ambev is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 201 different companies and currently...
Zacks.com
H&R Block (HRB) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Comments / 0