WSVN-TV

North Miami hosts 47th Winter National Thanksgiving Day Parade

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami held a festive celebration in the streets this Thanksgiving. The city on Thursday hosted its 47th annual Winter National Thanksgiving Day Parade. Revelers of all ages came out to City Hall to enjoy the show. It’s a traditional way to start the festivities...
WSVN-TV

Stuffed Grape Leaves / Amal, Miami

(WSVN) - Why not bring something different for Thanksgiving this year? We’ve got a dish that’s easy to make in tonight’s Bite with Belkys. Bring ingredients to a boil, stirring frequently. Ensure all ingredients are incorporated before taking off heat. Method of Preparation:. Chop parsley thin and...
WSVN-TV

Kitten rescued from storm drain in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - A holiday rescue had Miami Fire Rescue doing some drain work that saved a little life. On Wednesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Southwest First Street and 13th Avenue, in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, in reference to a cat stuck in a storm drain.
WSVN-TV

Happy Thanksgiving

South Florida your Storm Station is grateful for YOU! Thank you for trusting us with all you need to know year round. Conditions promise to be mostly sunny, warm and very humid on this Thanksgiving Day. However, if you have outdoor dinner plans with family and friends, it will be dry.
WSVN-TV

Endangered juvenile missing from Margate

WSVN-TV

Police search for missing girl in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department it seeking the public’s help in finding a missing endangered juvenile. Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her residence at 1105 East River Drive by her mother at around 1:47 a.m., Friday. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and...
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman, 66, who went missing in Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 66-year-old Robin Donald was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah neighborhood, at around 1 p.m., Friday. Donald stands 5 feet, 11...
BOCANEWSNOW

Registered Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Here’s Where He Lives

Dennis Well Was Convicted Out Of State. Now Lives In South Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest registered sexual predator to call South Palm Beach County home is Dennis Ray Wells. Wells was convicted in 2013 of the predatory criminal sexual assault […]
