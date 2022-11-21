Read full article on original website
Rams-Kansas City Chiefs matchups, how to watch and prediction
With quarterback Matthew Stafford in the concussion protocol, Bryce Perkins will start for the skidding Rams as they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
More Disturbing Brittney Griner Prison Details Have Emerged
Brittney Griner's situation in Russia has gone from bad to worse. The WNBA star was recently transferred to IK-2 in Yavas, which is considered the most brutal penal colony in the country. In his latest column, Dave Zirin of The Nation detailed just how awful the conditions are at IK-2.
Bruins beat Canes for NHL home record to start the season
The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak.
Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, U-M Defense, Jim Harbaugh
Michigan isn't expected to win in Columbus but the Wolverines are definitely riding high after last season's win.
Cal Loss to No. 18 UCLA Shows Again Close Is Not Good Enough
Decisions by QB Jack Plummer and LB Jackson Sirmon will key 2023 chances after Bears' disappointing 4-8 season
Green has 30 points, Rockets rally to beat Hawks 128-122
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 30 points, Kenyon Martin Jr. and rookie Jabari Smith Jr. added 21 each and the Houston Rockets overcame a 15-point second half deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-122 on Friday night. The Rockets (4-14) got a rare win in this tough season despite huge nights from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Young had a season-high 44 and Murray set career highs with 39 points and eight 3-pointers in a game where big man Clint Capela didn’t play. Green made four quick points to put the Rockets up 118-117 with about two minutes to go. Garrison Mathews grabbed a steal after that and made two free throws after he was fouled on the other end. Young made 1 of 2 free throws for Atlanta before Smith made it 122-118 on a put-back layup with just over a minute remaining.
