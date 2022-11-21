Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Pick These 4 Stocks With Exciting Interest Coverage Ratio
An ill-informed investor can lose cash if he wagers on a stock only on the basis of the numbers flashing on a real-time stock screen. A critical analysis of the company’s financial background is always required for a better investment decision, especially at a time when the stock market is juggling myriad issues, such as soaring inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and a hawkish monetary policy.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 25th
STLD - Free Report) : This steel producer and metal recycler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days. Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus. Steel Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steel Dynamics, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA)? Wall Street Analysts Think 184%
Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $7.04, gaining 0.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $20 indicates an 184.1% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Why You Should Stay Invested in Intercontinental (ICE) Stock
ICE - Free Report) compelling portfolio, expansive risk-management services, strategic buyouts, solid balance sheet, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. ICE, an operator of five cash equity exchanges and two equity options exchanges, has delivered 16 straight years of adjusted EPS...
Zacks.com
Albemarle (ALB) Gains on Strong Demand, Capacity Expansion
ALB - Free Report) is benefiting from higher lithium prices and volumes, capacity expansion and cost-saving actions. The North Carolina-based company is gaining from higher volumes in its lithium business on a recovery in global economic activities. Higher customer demand, new capacity and plant productivity improvements are supporting volumes. The La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile is also contributing to higher volumes.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Growth Stocks to Gain From a Likely Year-End Rally
Just 25 days of trading are left to complete 2022, which has been rather disappointing. Throughout the year, the inflation rate has stayed at a 40-year high due to the complete devastation of the global supply-chain system, which has been further complicated by the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict. Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have tumbled 5.9%, 15.5% and 27.9%, respectively.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons to Retain QIAGEN (QGEN) Stock in Your Portfolio
QIAGEN N.V. (. QGEN - Free Report) is well poised for growth in the coming quarters on the back of product launches. The optimism led by robust third-quarter 2022 performance and a few strategic collaborations in the past few months are expected to contribute further. Headwinds from its reliance on commercial relationships and a stiff competitive landscape persist.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why ADM (ADM) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR): Can Its 10.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
IMCR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.2% higher at $58.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.9% gain over the past four weeks. Last month, the company presented promising...
Zacks.com
3 Funds to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Retail Sales
FDFAX - Free Report) , Fidelity Advisor Consumer Staples Fund Class A (. FDAGX - Free Report) and Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio (. FSRPX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. Retail Sales Bounce Back. Retail sales rose a solid 1.3% in October after coming in...
Zacks.com
Are Construction Stocks Lagging EMCOR Group (EME) This Year?
EME - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Emcor Group is a member of the Construction...
Zacks.com
Coupa (COUP) Shares Surge on Reported Takeover Deal by Vista
COUP - Free Report) is likely to be acquired by a private equity firm - Vista Equity Partners - per a report from Bloomberg. The news seemed to have invoked positive investor sentiments as the stock appreciated 28.9% to $58.9 as of Nov 23, 2022. The reported buyout deal is...
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Albany International (AIN) This Year?
AIN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Albany International is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioVie (BIVI) This Year?
BIVI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BioVie Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Zacks.com
Fortune Brands (FBHS) Shares Down 38% YTD: What's Ailing It?
FBHS - Free Report) is grappling with supply-chain constraints, raw-material inflation and weakness in housing market demand. Due to these headwinds, shares of FBHS have lost 38% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 33.8%. Escalating cost of sales due to raw material cost-inflation continued to...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Forrester Research (FORR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 25th
FNF - Free Report) is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days. PCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?
ELF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. e.l.f. Beauty is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group...
Zacks.com
VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Comments / 0