Albemarle (ALB) Gains on Strong Demand, Capacity Expansion
ALB - Free Report) is benefiting from higher lithium prices and volumes, capacity expansion and cost-saving actions. The North Carolina-based company is gaining from higher volumes in its lithium business on a recovery in global economic activities. Higher customer demand, new capacity and plant productivity improvements are supporting volumes. The La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile is also contributing to higher volumes.
Pick These 4 Stocks With Exciting Interest Coverage Ratio
An ill-informed investor can lose cash if he wagers on a stock only on the basis of the numbers flashing on a real-time stock screen. A critical analysis of the company’s financial background is always required for a better investment decision, especially at a time when the stock market is juggling myriad issues, such as soaring inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and a hawkish monetary policy.
How Much Upside is Left in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA)? Wall Street Analysts Think 184%
Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $7.04, gaining 0.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $20 indicates an 184.1% upside potential.
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
3 Funds to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Retail Sales
FDFAX - Free Report) , Fidelity Advisor Consumer Staples Fund Class A (. FDAGX - Free Report) and Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio (. FSRPX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. Retail Sales Bounce Back. Retail sales rose a solid 1.3% in October after coming in...
3 Reasons Why ADM (ADM) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Are Construction Stocks Lagging EMCOR Group (EME) This Year?
EME - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Emcor Group is a member of the Construction...
Coupa (COUP) Shares Surge on Reported Takeover Deal by Vista
COUP - Free Report) is likely to be acquired by a private equity firm - Vista Equity Partners - per a report from Bloomberg. The news seemed to have invoked positive investor sentiments as the stock appreciated 28.9% to $58.9 as of Nov 23, 2022. The reported buyout deal is...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 25th
PSEC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days. Prospect Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Prospect Capital Corporation Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the...
Strength Seen in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR): Can Its 10.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
IMCR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.2% higher at $58.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.9% gain over the past four weeks. Last month, the company presented promising...
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Albany International (AIN) This Year?
AIN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Albany International is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
3 Reasons to Retain QIAGEN (QGEN) Stock in Your Portfolio
QIAGEN N.V. (. QGEN - Free Report) is well poised for growth in the coming quarters on the back of product launches. The optimism led by robust third-quarter 2022 performance and a few strategic collaborations in the past few months are expected to contribute further. Headwinds from its reliance on commercial relationships and a stiff competitive landscape persist.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioVie (BIVI) This Year?
BIVI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BioVie Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?
ELF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. e.l.f. Beauty is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group...
4 Sector ETFs to Sizzle on Robust March Jobs Report
The U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March 2021, after an upwardly revised 468,000 rise in February and breezing past market expectations of a rise of 647,000 thanks to easing business restrictions amid reopening of economies, declining coronavirus infection rates, vaccine distribution from multiple makers and hefty fiscal stimulus under the Biden administration. The job growth was the fastest since August 2020.
Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Meta Platforms & Eaton
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
H&R Block (HRB) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Here's Why Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a Strong Value Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Are Investors Undervaluing Par Pacific (PARR) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love American Assets Trust (AAT)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
