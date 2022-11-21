ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath City’s Alex Fletcher on ‘long road to recovery’ after leaving intensive care

By Will Magee
 4 days ago
Alex Fletcher Photograph: Bath City

Alex Fletcher has left intensive care after the Bath City forward sustained a serious head injury during a National League South match against Dulwich Hamlet this month.

The game was abandoned after Fletcher collided with an advertising hoarding in the fifth minute. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, before his family released a statement to say he had undergone emergency neurosurgery and was “in a stable but critical condition”.

The club have now shared a message from Fletcher, saying: “Thank you all so much for your kindness, generosity and messages of goodwill that you have sent to me through what has been the most challenging period of my life.

“I am now off the intensive care unit and continuing my recovery on the neurosurgery ward assisted by the wonderful staff and nurses here.

“I want to say a special thank you to all those who have been looking after me and my family and to everyone who has contributed to the GoFundMe page which will help me get back to doing what I love to do as soon as possible.

“It will be a long road to recovery but I will draw on all of the love and support that everyone has shown, every step of the way.”

Fletcher’s family added: “We are all very relieved and so happy that Alex is now out of intensive care and heading in the right direction. We echo his words in thanking everyone who has shown so much love, goodwill and support towards us all and are convinced that this has helped in his recovery immensely.”

