US workers: are you returning to the office?

By Guardian community team
 4 days ago
Twitter employees are seen entering the offices in New York City, U.S., November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

After Twitter boss Elon Musk ended the company’s remote-work policy in his first email to workers two weeks ago, we would like to speak to US employees about returning to the workplace.

Have you been ordered back to the offices by your boss? Is your employer keen to revert to pre-pandemic working, while you’d prefer a more flexible approach?

Alternatively, if you would like to return to the office but are unable to do so, we’d like to hear about why.

Share your experiences

Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
RadarOnline

Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies

Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...
The Guardian

Iranian advisers killed aiding Russians in Crimea, says Kyiv

Ukraine’s top security official has confirmed that Iranian military advisers have been killed in Crimea, and warned that any other Iranians on occupied Ukrainian territory in support of Moscow’s invasion would also be targeted. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, said Iranians were present...
The Guardian

Oldest cooked leftovers ever found suggest Neanderthals were foodies

If you thought Neanderthals survived on a diet of foraged berries and uncooked animal flesh, think again. Charred remnants of what appears to be the world’s oldest cooked meal ever found have been unearthed in a cave complex in northern Iraq, prompting speculation that Neanderthals may have been foodies.
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 briefing: who stands out now all 32 teams have played?

We have reached that significant point in the group stage at which all 32 teams in Qatar have played. Whose name is on the 2022 World Cup, as far as we can see?. Spain, most obviously, given the ease with which they swatted aside Costa Rica, starving their admittedly limited opponents of possession, while threatening the goal every time they went forward. The 2010 winners were unfortunate to be knocked out of last year’s Euros after outplaying Italy in their semi-final, boast an increasingly accomplished coach in Luis Enrique, and potentially the breakthrough star of the tournament in the 18-year-old Barcelona schemer Gavi. Just try getting the ball off them.
The Guardian

100 people arrested in UK’s biggest fraud investigation

More than 100 people have been arrested in the UK’s biggest ever fraud operation, which brought down a website police describe as a “one-stop spoofing shop” used by scammers to steal tens of millions of pounds from Britons via fake bank phone calls. It is estimated that...
