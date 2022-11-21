ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Chung Reveals She & Bryan Greenberg Like To Do A Weekly Date Night, Share If Their Kids Would Go Into Showbiz

By Jaclyn Roth
 4 days ago
@jamiechung/instagram

Since Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg have two twin boys running around the house — they welcomed the kids via surrogate in October 2021 — the actress knows it's necessary to spend some alone time with her hubby .

"We try to do date night, but we're way overdue! We usually like to do one weekly or once every two weeks. It's been a while!" the 39-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Duracell to support the #HolidaySafely campaign to help keep young kids safer.

@jamiechung/instagram

"We like to go out," the former TV star shares. "Now that the holidays are right around the corner , we try to do family trips together and get together with other family members. We started this new tradition — Bryan is Jewish, so we call it a Hanukkah bush. We'll go out and pick a tree together and decorate it together. Now that we have kids that can open packages this year, we'll think of some really creative gifts to give them."

The duo, who got married in October 2015, love to travel around the world , but Chung admits it's not always easy.

"We're on a really, really tight schedule," she notes. "Before I was a parent, I was like, 'I am not going to let these kids rule my life.' But if you mess up their sleep or eat schedule, it's tough. We'll plan meetings during their naps. If I'm really tired, then I will nap when they nap. You find these pockets and windows. In the past year, I chose to pass on a lot of projects, but Bryan is working on his first directorial debut — he wrote and directed in this great film, and he's in post-production now. He was away, but I was able to stay behind and take care of the family. But it requires a lot of communication and planning."

@jamiechung/instagram

As for whether the One Tree Hill alum, 44, and Chung want their boys to go into the entertainment world , the latter is hesitant.

"I just want them to do what makes them happy," she gushes. "In my generation, we're taught to go to college, get a higher education, go to graduate school, get that 9 to 5, get that security, but we weren't really taught to do what we love to do. A lot of people my age are going through a quarter life crisis and now are going back to school for something they love or doing this whole career shift when they could have done what they loved from the beginning. I want to encourage that versus telling them what to avoid. If they do decide to go into show business, we will be able to give them some insight."

Since the kiddos are growing up so quickly, the Real World alum knows she needs to keep her house safe, which is why her partnership with Duracell to support the #HolidaySafely campaign was a no-brainer.

"You're watching these kids develop at different rates and seeing how they interact with each other, which is so fun. Sometimes they get into trouble with the remote, and we have to be careful. My kids are 13 months and they're crawling everywhere and getting into anything," she reveals. "You turn your back and they've got something in their mouth. You quickly realize to childproof your house — you put locks on certain cabinets, close doors, cover up outlets, etc. Parents are finding where these lithium coin batteries are in our house, and especially with the holidays around the corner, we have all these decorations that use these little batteries. I want to spread awareness to let other parents know that it's harmful if the child swallows the battery. Locate all the items in your house and swap them out for something else."

10 REALITY STARS WHO HAVE BEEN IN MOVIES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMPRT_0jIQzoQh00
Diane Bondareff/Invision for Duracell/AP Images.

"Since it's the best time of the year, I love to decorate the house, so it make sense to be aware about what kids shouldn't put in their mouths," she adds. "These are precautions you need to take as a parent."

On November 15, Duracell will be launching brand new educational materials, such as a holiday-themed infographic, meant to help educate parents and caregivers on how to practice lithium coin battery safety and what to do in the event of an accidental ingestion.

