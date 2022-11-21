ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

The S&P 500 is likely to bottom out early next year in a 'terrific buying opportunity' for investors, Morgan Stanley says

By Zahra Tayeb
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VDoK_0jIQzmfF00
Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer. Bloomberg TV
  • Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson expects the benchmark S&P 500 will bottom out next year.
  • That presents stock investors with a "terrific buying opportunity," the investment chief told CNBC.
  • US stocks have been turbulent this year as the Fed hikes interest rates to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 will hit a new a low early next year, presenting US stock investors with a chance to jump in and benefit, according to Morgan Stanley's top stock picker.

"You're going to make a new low some time in the first quarter, and that will be a terrific buying opportunity," the bank's CIO Mike Wilson said in a Sunday interview with CNBC.

"Because by the time we get to the end of next year, we'll be looking at 2024, when the earnings will actually be accelerating again," he added.

Wilson made an S&P 500 price call of 3,900 for the end of 2023, adding that US stocks have a volatile path ahead as they approach the end of the current bear market.

"I think we're in the final stages. But the final stages can be very challenging, right?" he said.

Inflation, higher interest rates, and the threat of a US recession has suppressed investor appetite for stocks this year, and the benchmark stock index is down nearly 17% year-to-date. It closed out Friday with a 0.48% gain, but a loss for the week.

The S&P 500 slipped into bear market territory in June, as the Federal Reserve slammed the brakes on the US economy with aggressive interest rate hikes. It's trying to prevent 40-year high inflation, triggered in part due to Russia's war with Ukraine, from becoming entrenched.

The Fed in 2022 has lifted the fed funds rate from 0% to a range of 3.75%-4%, including four consecutive, hefty hikes of 0.75 percentage points. Inflation eased somewhat in October, but the monthly headline rate of 7.7% exceeds the Fed's 2% target.

"Now it's a more of a two-way risk. And I think we're going to be in that two-way risk probably until the year end," Wilson added, said the first 7-8 months of the year was a "straight down move."

"The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," he said.

Wilson said earnings expectations for next year are 20% too high, but suggested that volatility, rather than a hit to stock prices, is in focus for Morgan Stanley.

"As bearish as we are next year on earnings, the price damage probably isn't that bad over the next 12 months, it's the path that's going to be really tricky," he said.

Comments / 1

Related
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Markets Insider

Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.

Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

90K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy