Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
Nicola Sturgeon: NHS founding principles ‘not up for discussion’
Scotland’s First Minister has said the principle of the NHS being free for all is “not up for discussion” despite NHS leaders discussing the potential creation of a “two-tier” system that would charge the wealthy.Leaked minutes of a September meeting with high-ranking health officials, seen by BBC Scotland, say they were given the “green light” by NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb to discuss reform of a service which finds itself in crisis.One suggestion in the minutes is to “design in a two-tier system where the people who can afford to, go private”, the BBC reports.The Scottish Government immediately sought...
Edinburgh underwater as floods sweep parts of Scotland
Edinburgh streets and homes suffered heavy flooding as amber weather warnings in eastern Scotland were extended.Substantial rain left several streets and crossroads blocked infuriating commuters trying to cross the city. The amber “heavy rain” alert, which has been extended until midnight, covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth, and Kinross.Authorities have warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater could likely “causing danger to life”.The flooding has lead widespread school closures and disruption on roads and railways.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roundabout flooded after torrential rain hits south HampshireMoment roaring water spills over dam after heavy rainfall in New South WalesPassenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew member
Cheapest countries to retire in revealed… some are half the cost of the UK
THE cheapest countries for Brits to retire in have been revealed – with some being half the cost of the UK. As the cost of living crisis continues to hit, more and more people, particularly pensioners, are looking to live outside of the UK. Searches for the “best country...
BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
BBC
Loony Dook dropped by official Edinburgh Hogmanay event
The official Loony Dook has been dropped from Edinburgh's Hogmanay programme. It normally sees hundreds of people jump into the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry on New Year's Day - many in fancy dress. But Covid restrictions have meant the last two dooks have been cancelled. Organisers Unique Assembly...
BBC
Teachers at Aberdeen school back industrial action over pupil violence
Teachers at a school in Aberdeen have voted in favour of industrial action over pupil violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) says there is serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. Aberdeen EIS rep Ron Constable said 89% had voted for strike action on...
‘Burnt-out’ university staff continue strike action across Scotland
Thousands of university staff are “absolutely burnt out”, a union official said as thousands walked out in a second day of strike action in Scotland.Around 8,000 lecturers, librarians and researchers who are members of the University and College Union (UCU) continued their 48-hour walkout on Friday in an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions and conditions.The UCU said many of its members are employed on precarious contracts which does not give them enough time for marking or supporting students.The union also claims members have lost 35% of their expected pension income after cuts were made to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS).Speaking...
Nurses join other striking UK staff in two December walkouts
Nurses across most of Britain will hold the first strikes in their union's 106-year history next month, joining a host of other workers taking industrial action over pay. It will be the latest industrial action in Britain, where decades-high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis have prompted staff in various sectors to demand pay rises to keep up with spiralling prices.
Gove warns tens of thousands of homes unsafe in wake of Awaab Ishak’s death
At least tens of thousands of homes are unsafe because of damp and mould, the Housing Secretary has said as he vowed to block funding from failing associations.Michael Gove said he will hold talks on Thursday with the housing association that owned the flat two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in after prolonged exposure to mould.He blocked the £1 million in funding Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) was due to receive to build new homes, as part of a wider crackdown on poor standards.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat in Rochdale,...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
wonkhe.com
Higher Education Postcard: Van Mildert College, Durham University
Durham University was established by an Act of Parliament in 1832 and received a Royal Charter five years later, in 1837. The 1820s and 1830s were an exciting time for universities in England: for 600 years, you make do with just two – then, all of a sudden, four new university institutions come along at once.
UK bans Chinese surveillance cameras from 'sensitive' sites
Hikvision, a leading Chinese surveillance company, has denied suggestions that it poses a threat to Britain's national security after the UK government banned the use of its camera systems at "sensitive" sites.
BBC
Tip-off leads authorities to huge fly-tipping site in Liverpool
A tip-off from the public has stopped tonnes of waste being fly-tipped in an empty warehouse, a council has said. Liverpool City Council said it was told a site in the north of the city was being set up as an illegal dump. A joint operation with police and the...
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
Ukrainians struggling to rent privately in UK, reveals ONS
Office for National Statistics says refugees face difficulties due to lack of guarantors or references
Study reveals Britain’s greenest cities – and they are all in the south
A new study revealing Britain’s greenest cities could lead to a boost in urban ecotourism. Exeter has the greenest heart of all British cities, the new piece of research has found, followed by Islington in north London, Bristol, Bournemouth and Cambridge. In the first study of its kind, researchers...
