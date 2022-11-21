Read full article on original website
Partner Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ROSH HA AYIN ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ Partner Communications Co. (PTNR) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin Israel, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The mobile phone network operator posted revenue of $252...
Natuzzi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SANTERAMO IN COLLE, Italy (AP) _ Natuzzi SpA (NTZ) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Santeramo In Colle, Italy-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. The furniture maker posted...
Aurora Mobile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.
Satellos Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.
Nordstrom shares sink as markdowns cut into profits
Nordstrom sank after saying higher discounts are hurting profitability at its upscale department stores and discount chain. The retailer reiterated its full-year forecasts despite beating analyst estimates for sales and profit in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, suggesting tough months ahead. Disappointing margins were blamed on a higher rate of promotions and the company said it expects the magnitude of markdowns to be the same this quarter.
Carvana stock is causing pain, with hedge funds set to feel the worst
The spectacular plunge of Carvana Co.'s stock price is bringing pain to many investors, but one elite group on Wall Street is feeling it acutely -- hedge funds. The online used-car dealer, which has seen its shares fall 97% in the last 12 months, was considered a hedge-fund darling, and for good reason. Collectively, these actively managed funds still own more than a quarter of the company's shares, according to Bloomberg data.
Best Rooftop Cargo Carriers For 2022
Rooftop cargo carriers make easy work of carting extra stuff from here to there, are relatively easy to use and come in various shapes in sizes. This article, Best Rooftop Cargo Carriers For 2022, originally appeared on Forbes Advisor.
