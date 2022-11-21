ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Community rallies behind Clay family after fatal house fire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 25)

High: 45; Low: 34. A rainy Friday; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: With an 'oasis' in the backyard, home owners think their Onondaga ranch is 'something to be cherished.' Take a look for yourself. (Courtesy of Gianna Giocondo)
Syracuse football at Boston College: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Boston College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (TV: YES Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
Syracuse vs. Boston College predictions, picks & injury news for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football is in complete freefall after their hot start to the season, but they can finish their regular season on a high note with their trip to Boston College. The Eagles haven’t played great lately either and just fell to Notre Dame 44-0 last weekend. Our experts made an early prediction for the game here, but they found more value in the matchup.
