Community rallies behind Clay family after fatal house fire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 34. A rainy Friday; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: With an ‘oasis’ in the backyard, home owners think their Onondaga ranch is ‘something to be cherished.’ Take a look for yourself. (Courtesy of Gianna Giocondo)
Childhood ‘brothers’ Symir Torrence and Charles Pride meet in the Dome when Syracuse plays Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. – They met in Pop Warner football. They were probably 5 or 6 years old. Symir Torrence, the wide receiver, was one of the biggest kids on the Sherman Park team. Charles Pride, a year older, was a quarterback and receiver.
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Syracuse football at Boston College: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Boston College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (TV: YES Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
How to watch Syracuse football at Boston College: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team finishes out its regular season against Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Syracuse at Boston College will air on YES Network, which can be streamed exclusively on DirecTV Stream. Syracuse is 6-5...
Syracuse will honor Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick with jersey ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Twenty years ago, Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick played key roles in Syracuse’s 2003 NCAA championship. Now, the two former teammates will see their jerseys raised to the rafters of the JMA Wireless Dome in a dual ceremony later this season. McNamara’s No. 3 and...
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Bryant: Charles Pride’s homecoming won’t be on TV
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to action to face the Bryant Bulldogs in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bryant will air at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
Changes to obsolete Syracuse laws could spur Westcott project, shape city’s future
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Six years ago, three Westcott residents had an idea for what the future might look like in their neighborhood. After graduating Nottingham High School in the 90s, Brendan Rose spent time living in Seattle, Damian Vallelonga in Brooklyn and Zach Bloomer in Denver. When life brought them...
Who are Section III’s most spirited cheerleaders? 13 teammates give a shout out
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The requirement of enthusiasm is built right into the job description of being a cheerleader. Still, some of those athletes go above and beyond when it comes to non-stop energy and boosting the moods of others.
Syracuse vs. Boston College predictions, picks & injury news for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football is in complete freefall after their hot start to the season, but they can finish their regular season on a high note with their trip to Boston College. The Eagles haven’t played great lately either and just fell to Notre Dame 44-0 last weekend. Our experts made an early prediction for the game here, but they found more value in the matchup.
How to stream Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Bucknell on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team faces the Bucknell Bison in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, Nov. 25, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bucknell will air at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below.
Section III ice hockey coaches poll: Who is the toughest player on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Toughness is one of the most important attributes for an ice hockey player. Section III is loaded with players who epitomize toughness. >> Section III boys ice hockey 2022-23: Team previews, top players in Division I.
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
Hundreds head to Clinton Square for annual Christmas tree lighting in Syracuse (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Clinton Square’s holiday makeover was complete Friday night after Syracuse’s annual Christmas tree lighting. Hundreds gathered for festive music, hot food and drinks, ice skating and to see the 42-foot artificial tree light up. Before flipping the candy cane switch, Mayor Ben Walsh brough...
Section III wrestling coaches poll: Who is the best pound-for-pound wrestler on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Wrestling is a sport that is highly dependent on weight class. But at syracuse.com’s winter media day, we asked coaches to throw weight classes out the window when evaluating their athletes. We asked coaches to give us their best pound-for-pound wrestlers. Here are the results.
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade: Buzz
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade. SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker showed his alma mater some love on Thursday as he left the hospital after being treated for a blood clot in his leg and lungs. Roker posted a video of himself walking down a hospital hallway while wearing a green, yellow and grey Oswego State polo shirt.
High school boys, girls ice hockey poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys and girls ice hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, ice hockey polls will be published on Thursdays.
Longtime furniture retailer sets date to reopen in new Syracuse-area location
DeWitt, N.Y. – A well-known name in the furniture business, Ethan Allen, is returning to Central New York and opening its new location in DeWitt on Nov. 30. Ethan Allen will open its new showroom in the Marshall’s Plaza outparcel building alongside LensCrafters and Crumbl Cookies.
