(Freeburg, IL) — Two victims of a small plane crash in North Carolina have been identified as Joseph and Patty Kreher of Freeburg, Illinois. The couple was traveling from St. Louis to North Carolina to meet family for Thanksgiving when the plane crashed near Winston-Salem. Joseph Kreher, who is a licensed flight instructor, had communicated that there was an issue with the plane prior to it crashing. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

FREEBURG, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO