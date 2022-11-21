Read full article on original website
(Freeburg, IL) — Two victims of a small plane crash in North Carolina have been identified as Joseph and Patty Kreher of Freeburg, Illinois. The couple was traveling from St. Louis to North Carolina to meet family for Thanksgiving when the plane crashed near Winston-Salem. Joseph Kreher, who is a licensed flight instructor, had communicated that there was an issue with the plane prior to it crashing. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
LITCHFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Litchfield. ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to call of a person with a gun. Just after 10 a.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022, officers located the suspect in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union. The subject displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. The suspect was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
