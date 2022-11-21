Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Spirit of giving: 5,352 items collected for needy families
During the first two weeks of November, students at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School gathered canned food and dry goods for their annual school-wide Thanksgiving food drive contest. Out of the 7,488 total food items that were collected, the school’s fourth-grade classes collected 5,352 of the items. This is the...
Lake Charles American Press
Moss Bluff family win new roof for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving came early for one Moss Bluff family. Walter Collins, Michelle Shoddy and their three boys, Thomas, Tanner and Tyler, had roof damage after the 2020 hurricanes. Walter, tired of fixing leaks one-by-one and repairing sheetrock, decided to use a temporary measure until the family could afford a new roof, a melt-on tar paper-like covering.
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Sulphur Lions Club Thanksgiving luncheon
The Sulphur Lions Club held its 33rd annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon at SPAR in Sulphur on Thursday. (Kirk Meche / American Press)
Lake Charles American Press
Stephany L. Fong
Stephany L. Fong was born March 13, 1990, in Lake Charles, La. to Terry and Suzanne Fong. She attended Barbe High School, excelling academically and athletically. Whether she was on or off the court, her exuberant personality, fierce competitiveness and loyalty to her team shown through. She danced with Lady Leah for 12 years, played recreational softball for 13 years including tournament ball.
Lake Charles American Press
James Edward Perry
James Edward Perry, 86, of Sulphur, La. passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. at Legacy at Falcon Point in Katy, Texas. He was born to his late parents, Jesse Doyle and Doris Faulk Perry on March 4, 1936 in Crowley, La., but was a lifelong resident of Sulphur. He was a graduate of Sulphur High School. James served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Navy. He was an ordained Deacon in the Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School and Bible Studies for many years.
Lake Charles American Press
Ray Kenneth Desselle
Ray Kenneth Desselle, 83, of Sulphur, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, in a local hospital. Ray was a 1956 graduate of Bordelonville High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines and proudly served his country for four years. He graduated from Sowela Tech and was an instrumentation technician in local industry, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and a 3rd and 4th degree Knight with Knights of Columbus Council 3015. Ray cherished time spent with his family and a father who was always involved with his children; often being the coach of his children’s ball teams. He enjoyed cooking for others and used his talent to prepare many meals not only for family and friends, also for many Knights of Columbus functions.
Lake Charles American Press
Mayor: Buying local has never been more important for small businesses
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is encouraging people to shop local this holiday season. For the third year in a row, the city of Lake Charles announced the #ShopLocalLC challenge, which invites shoppers to patronize at least four local merchants and post a picture with their purchase on social media with the hashtag, #ShopLocalLC.
Lake Charles American Press
Michael “Mikey” Marion Robinson Jr.
Michael “Mikey” Marion Robinson Jr., 18, of Sulphur, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in a local hospital. Mikey was a 2022 Vinton High School graduate, an avid golfer he played on the Varsity Golf team earning his varsity letter as a sophomore. He loved playing video games and watching sports. He was a NASCAR fan with Tony Stewart being his favorite driver. Mikey also enjoyed his pets and spending time with his family. He enjoyed going out to eat at Waffle House. Mikey was extremely smart and was very witty; loving to make others laugh. He will be remembered as a kind and respectful young man.
Lake Charles American Press
Martha Rene Dupre
Martha Rene Dupre, 79, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in a local hospital. She was a native of Edgerly, and had been a resident of Vinton for over 60 years. Martha was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed crafting, flowers and making rosaries.
cenlanow.com
GoFundMe created for Louisiana woman found dead in vehicle submerged in river
LOUISIANA (KLFY) One day after the body of a Louisiana woman was found dead in a submerged vehicle, her family has established a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. The body of Stephany Fong , 32, reported missing Saturday (Nov. 19) was found inside her vehicle Monday in Bayou d’Inde near Sulphur.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: GoFundMe account set up for Sulphur woman’s funeral expenses
A GoFundMe account to cover the funeral expenses of Stephany Fong, 32, has been organized by Sylvia Avery and Amanda Keller. “At this time, we would like to ask the community’s help again — not only for Stephany but her family, Dani and Shelby,” they said on the page.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Jennings man paralyzed after drive by shooting
A Jennings man is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot on his way to work.
calcasieu.info
Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles
Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a business burglary that occurred at 4135 Highway 90 E in Lake Charles, Louisiana on November 22 at 02:08 AM. According to authorities, the suspect reportedly stole alcohol and cigarettes from the business and left on a bicycle.
KPLC TV
2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire
Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles
Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 21, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish. Philip Michael Conner, 16, of Holmwood, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Gazzolo column: Stay true to your school
Deonta McMahon stayed true to himself. In a world of transfer portals and jumping ship at the first sign of water, the McNeese State running back became an anchor to a program that was circling the drain. He rewarded the new coaching staff with a year to remember while running...
louisianaradionetwork.com
St. Louis Catholic student killed in fiery crash in Calcasieu Parish
State Police says a 16-year-old who ran a stop sign in Lake Charles died in a fiery crash last night. Trooper Derek Senegal says Philip Conner of Homewood was traveling south of Highway 397 when he collided with a mid-size SUV. “Mr. Conner disregarded a stop sign, entered an intersection...
KPLC TV
Grandmother who lost grandson in drunk driving crash does her part to keep the roads safe
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The message this season as the holidays approach, celebrate responsibly. It’s a plea from many like Barbara Dartez, who’s grandson died after being hit by a drunk driver. Dartez said she relives the death of her grandson monthly as she lectures a room...
