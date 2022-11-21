Ray Kenneth Desselle, 83, of Sulphur, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, in a local hospital. Ray was a 1956 graduate of Bordelonville High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines and proudly served his country for four years. He graduated from Sowela Tech and was an instrumentation technician in local industry, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and a 3rd and 4th degree Knight with Knights of Columbus Council 3015. Ray cherished time spent with his family and a father who was always involved with his children; often being the coach of his children’s ball teams. He enjoyed cooking for others and used his talent to prepare many meals not only for family and friends, also for many Knights of Columbus functions.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO