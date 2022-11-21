Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Gazzolo column: Stay true to your school
Deonta McMahon stayed true to himself. In a world of transfer portals and jumping ship at the first sign of water, the McNeese State running back became an anchor to a program that was circling the drain. He rewarded the new coaching staff with a year to remember while running...
Lake Charles American Press
SLC doles out awards, McMahon Offensive Player of the Year
McNeese State running back Deonta McMahon, the Southland Conference rushing and all-purpose yards champion, was named the conference’s offensive player of the year on Wednesday. McNeese landed eighth selections on the two teams. In addition, McMahon was named to the first team as a running back and second-team kick...
Lake Charles American Press
Old, new experiences, Rosepine hosts first quarterfinal against nemesis
Playing in the quarterfinals for the first time in program history last season, the Rosepine Eagles got caught up in the pageantry that is the Many Tigers and all that surrounds one of the most powerful Class 2A programs in the state. This time, the Eagles (10-2) get a do-over...
Lake Charles American Press
Basile meets Haynesville, again
In what has become somewhat of an expected tradition, No. 4 Basile will host No. 5 Haynesville in the non-select Division IV quarterfinals on Friday. It will be the third postseason meeting in the last four seasons but the first at the Bearcats’ home field. Basile (10-1) edged Haynesville...
Lake Charles American Press
Quick strike: Unbeaten Tors claim own tourney title
SULPHUR — A first-quarter blitz paved the way for a Sulphur win Tuesday in the championship game of the Alice Lynn Memorial Thanksgiving Classic, a 69-45 win over St. Louis Catholic. The Tors (4-0) took control early, using an 11-0 first-quarter run to build a 20-point halftime lead. Zach...
Lake Charles American Press
Michael “Mikey” Marion Robinson Jr.
Michael “Mikey” Marion Robinson Jr., 18, of Sulphur, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in a local hospital. Mikey was a 2022 Vinton High School graduate, an avid golfer he played on the Varsity Golf team earning his varsity letter as a sophomore. He loved playing video games and watching sports. He was a NASCAR fan with Tony Stewart being his favorite driver. Mikey also enjoyed his pets and spending time with his family. He enjoyed going out to eat at Waffle House. Mikey was extremely smart and was very witty; loving to make others laugh. He will be remembered as a kind and respectful young man.
Lake Charles American Press
James Edward Perry
James Edward Perry, 86, of Sulphur, La. passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. at Legacy at Falcon Point in Katy, Texas. He was born to his late parents, Jesse Doyle and Doris Faulk Perry on March 4, 1936 in Crowley, La., but was a lifelong resident of Sulphur. He was a graduate of Sulphur High School. James served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Navy. He was an ordained Deacon in the Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School and Bible Studies for many years.
Lake Charles American Press
Stephany L. Fong
Stephany L. Fong was born March 13, 1990, in Lake Charles, La. to Terry and Suzanne Fong. She attended Barbe High School, excelling academically and athletically. Whether she was on or off the court, her exuberant personality, fierce competitiveness and loyalty to her team shown through. She danced with Lady Leah for 12 years, played recreational softball for 13 years including tournament ball.
Lake Charles American Press
Philip Michael Conner
Philip Michael Conner, 16 years old, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. He was born on Dec. 10, 2005, to Derek and Kim Norwood Conner in Lake Charles, La. Philip was a very loved young man who was devoted to serving others with joy. He ministered at his church as an alter server and to his community through loyal friendship. He was naturally talented in many sports, but his love and passion was soccer. Philip also enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, cooking, and, most of all, spending time and joking around with family and friends.
Lake Charles American Press
Ray Kenneth Desselle
Ray Kenneth Desselle, 83, of Sulphur, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, in a local hospital. Ray was a 1956 graduate of Bordelonville High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines and proudly served his country for four years. He graduated from Sowela Tech and was an instrumentation technician in local industry, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and a 3rd and 4th degree Knight with Knights of Columbus Council 3015. Ray cherished time spent with his family and a father who was always involved with his children; often being the coach of his children’s ball teams. He enjoyed cooking for others and used his talent to prepare many meals not only for family and friends, also for many Knights of Columbus functions.
Lake Charles American Press
Waldon M. Brashear
Waldon M. Brashear of Iowa, born Aug. 21, 1922, son of the late Sallie LeFranc and Louis Brashear, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the age of 100. Waldon was 16 years old when he enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corp and later joined the U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Division on June 19, 1941, and faithfully service until October 1945.While in the service, he served overseas in the Pacific area, Samoa, Guadalcanal, New Zealand, Tarawa and the Hawaiian Islands He worked in the oilfield, and later retired as a truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and tending to his garden.
Lake Charles American Press
Moss Bluff family win new roof for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving came early for one Moss Bluff family. Walter Collins, Michelle Shoddy and their three boys, Thomas, Tanner and Tyler, had roof damage after the 2020 hurricanes. Walter, tired of fixing leaks one-by-one and repairing sheetrock, decided to use a temporary measure until the family could afford a new roof, a melt-on tar paper-like covering.
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Sulphur Lions Club Thanksgiving luncheon
The Sulphur Lions Club held its 33rd annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon at SPAR in Sulphur on Thursday. (Kirk Meche / American Press)
Lake Charles American Press
Martha Rene Dupre
Martha Rene Dupre, 79, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in a local hospital. She was a native of Edgerly, and had been a resident of Vinton for over 60 years. Martha was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed crafting, flowers and making rosaries.
Lake Charles American Press
Spirit of giving: 5,352 items collected for needy families
During the first two weeks of November, students at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School gathered canned food and dry goods for their annual school-wide Thanksgiving food drive contest. Out of the 7,488 total food items that were collected, the school’s fourth-grade classes collected 5,352 of the items. This is the...
Lake Charles American Press
Deputies pull over drivers to give turkeys — not tickets
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatched 10 deputies to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys instead of tickets to drivers this week. This was the 10th year turkeys have been handed out to community members. “This year, we had 125 turkeys that we distributed throughout the parish to those individuals who...
Lake Charles American Press
Mayor: Buying local has never been more important for small businesses
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is encouraging people to shop local this holiday season. For the third year in a row, the city of Lake Charles announced the #ShopLocalLC challenge, which invites shoppers to patronize at least four local merchants and post a picture with their purchase on social media with the hashtag, #ShopLocalLC.
Comments / 0