Trial date set for Former Evansville Parks and Recreation Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A trial date is set for Former Evansville Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Holtz on August 14, 2023.

Holtz is facing criminal charges of fraud, forgery, counterfeiting and official misconduct after a two year long investigation revealed that more than half a million dollars worth of questionable purchases were made while he was the director. The audit from the Indiana Sate Board of Accounts shows that several of the unauthorized purchases Holtz allegedly made were for audio-visual equipment, trash totes and outdoor furnishings. An Old National Bank loan, a reduction of park fee and contracts not approved by the Park’s board were also some of the issues addressed in the audit.

The State Board of Accounts says the funds in question total $575,541.

