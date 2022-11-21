About 54.6M people expected to travel this Thanksgiving week

(WWLP) – According to a report from Triple AAA, Thanksgiving travel is predicted to increase this year, with an estimated 54.6 million people expected to hit the roads for the holiday.

That’s a 1.5% increase over last year, but 2% lower than the pre-pandemic volumes. Air travel will be up by nearly eight percent, with more than four million Americans flying for the holiday.

2022 is projected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since the year 2000, with Massachusetts drivers accounting for 1.3 million of those traveling this holiday season. Triple AAA Northeast is reminding travelers to plan ahead for a busy holiday week.

