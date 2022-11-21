Read full article on original website
Related
Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition review: Modular evolution
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. When was the last time you were excited about a Chromebook? I know I can't remember. Sure, we've seen a couple of interesting devices through the years, like the Pixelbook and the Dragonfly, but have I literally jumped at the opportunity to review a Chromebook? Not until Framework announced the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition.
Pick up a Chromebook that's got storage space to spare with this $300 Lenovo Flex 5i Black Friday deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (13") The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook is a zippy laptop that's well suited for entertainment and work, especially if you're entrenched in Google's ecosystem of products and services. While the trackpad could use some work, this is still a solidly executed unit that is a great value for anyone looking to get work done on the go.
ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 (CX3400) review: The minivan of Chromebooks
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Asus Chromebook Flip CX3400 may not be a newfangled gaming Chromebook, but thanks to quality internals, like the option to snag an 11th gen i7 with 16GB of RAM, the device performs quite well for a fanless low-power design. While the $980 price tag might take some people aback, developers and those who demand the best specs possible should be fairly pleased with what they get.
This Lenovo Chromebook is once again discounted to a super-low $79
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Lenovo makes some excellent laptops and the company's range of Chromebooks are worth checking out. When Black Friday comes around, we're always excited to see what savings can be had on Lenovo hardware, and we've rounded up some killer deals right here. Whether you're on the lookout for an Intel-powered Chromebook, a larger laptop with a slightly less capable CPU, or one that flips and does tricks, these Chromebook deals will be enticing.
Get a 20% discount on the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) during Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) may be a couple of years old, but it's still the best streaming device you can buy today. While there are a couple of flaws, at $40 this Black Friday, it's tough to pass on.
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Google apps keep getting better on foldables and tablets
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google is getting serious about foldables and other big screen devices, as the company is confirmed to be working on a Google Pixel Tablet and rumored to have a foldable coming soon, too. That also means getting Google apps ready for bigger form factors and adding features that make sense to have on larger screens. As such, the company is adding drag and drop improvements and full mouse support to a few of its Workspace apps.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 5: Should you upgrade?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Experts and average consumers consider the Google Pixel family one of the best lineups of high-end smartphones, year in and year out. And, it makes sense that Google goes all out on its flagship handsets, showcasing its streamlined Android implementation, novel hardware considerations, and class-leading picture-taking abilities. Our hands-on Google Pixel 7 experience clearly shows that the latest release lives up to that hype.
Lenovo's already affordable Flex 3 Chromebook is half off for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Chromebooks are known for their wide array of tools and services, powered by Google and, as of recently, Android. While it may not replace your pricier Windows or macOS notebooks, it's the ideal companion if you work predominantly on the cloud, which is most of us at this point. With the Black Friday weekend beginning today, there are a ton of Chromebook deals from a wide range of manufacturers and retailers. We have stumbled across one such deal on two Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook variants, wherein you can save $90 on one variant and $80 on the other.
Wirelessly charge your Pixel and Pixel Buds at once with this Black Friday deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Have multiple gadgets you'd like to wirelessly charge? The iOttie iON Wireless Duo, made for Google, has room for two: a stand perfect for your Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 and a pad for your Pixel Buds. Typically going for $60 at iOttie and $50 at Amazon, you can get it this Black Friday for just $38!
Google fixes slow Nest Wifi Pro speeds, but your numbers might still look low
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google announced the Wi-Fi 6E-compatible Nest Wifi Pro mesh router system in early October. It was a significant upgrade over the 2019 Nest Wifi, which despite its flaws, was among our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers to buy. With 6GHz channel and Wi-Fi 6E support, you'd have thought Google's latest Wifi router would allow you to take full advantage of your gigabit connection. As it turned out, early adopters of the router ran into a bug that capped their speeds to just 50Mbps. Google quickly acknowledged the bug, and just over a week later, a fix is rolling out a fix for it.
A Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus can be yours for just $350 this Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Galaxy S22+ is the perfect middle ground between the larger S22 Ultra and the smaller S22. It features a brighter display while remaining pocketable and easier to handle than the phablet size Ultra model. This $250 discount only helps make a more compelling case for the phone if you're looking for a new flagship device.
Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are now joining the Paranoid Android Topaz beta club
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Paranoid Android has pretty much become the mainstream custom ROM experience for the finicky gadgeteer these days — and that's saying something when there's nothing but quiet from the camps of LineageOS and others — and it's been making a big splash about it with progress on Android 13 images for a number of Nothing, OnePlus, and Poco. We can now scratch another couple of tally marks to the list of devices with a usable Topaz build under development — and they're Pixels, too.
The Google app's navigation bar makes better use of space on tablets
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google is currently getting its apps optimized for foldables, tablets, and other big-screen devices. We’ve seen enhancements like better drag-and-drop support, enhanced multi-column layouts, and more. The latest app to look better on tablets and foldables is the Google Search app, which now moves its bottom bar to the left side when it makes sense.
WhatsApp for Windows is finally beta testing a dedicated tab for call logs
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. WhatsApp's users have been enjoying the benefits of multi-device support for a while now, and that was recently expanded to allow using a secondary smartphone, as well. Although you can use a linked device to place voice and video calls when using WhatsApp on a PC the user interface has lacked a dedicated tab for logging your calls. That's now changing, as WhatsApp starts testing a new call log for its Windows app.
Pick up the stylish Skagen Falster Gen 6 or Galaxy Watch 4 for less than $200 this Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is a great time to pick up a Wear OS 3 smartwatch for your Android phone. Almost all the best Android smartwatches are heavily discounted during the shopping event, making them hard to ignore. Samsung makes some of our favorite Android smartwatches, with the Skagen Falster Gen 6 also making it to the list thanks to its stylish aesthetic. All these smartwatches are massively discounted for Black Friday: the Skagen Falster Gen 6 is down to its lowest-ever price after over $100 off, while the Galaxy Watch 4 can be yours for as low as $150.
The OnePlus 10 Pro and its amazing cameras can be yours for a steal in this Black Friday deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's early 2022 smartphone. Although there has been another flagship from the company since then, the OnePlus 10 Pro continues to offer great value, particularly with this pre-Black Friday discount of $250.
Kickstart your smart home with this $40 Echo Dot and Philips Hue deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $40 $91 Save $51. The Echo Dot with Clock is Amazon's latest smart speaker that offers great sound,...
Go from PDF to individual JPGs with TinyWow
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We've shown you how, with TinyWow, you can amalgamate your JPGs into one easily manageable PDF. But, don't fret should you need to go in the opposite direction. TinyWow can handle the task of separating each page of a PDF and saving them as individual images. And it does it for free, with no one-hour limitations nor bait-and-switch schemes in which you work tirelessly to get your files in order only to be told you have to pay in order to access the resulting file. Here's how:
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with that iconic rotating bezel is yours for just $149
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 Classic may be starting to show its age now with a successor already out in the wild, but it's still an excellent smartwatch in 2022. This Black Friday deal makes it even more affordable for those who want something that can tell the time and then some.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0