Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Related
Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!
If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
Truck Rams Wall At Crossgates Mall! Spirit of Black Fridays Past?
With the rise of online shopping, it feels like humanity has moved past the days of Black Friday violence. Maybe this is for the best, but it is kinda wild to think that most kids today can’t remember a time when grown would corral outside of a Walmart at 2am to stampede through the aisles and bludgeon other parents for a Cabbage Patch Kid.
Saratoga Beer Summit Is Back! Get Ticket And Event Info Here
Who's thirsty? Your favorite beer sampling event of the year returns to Saratoga Springs this February. It is the greatest week of the year! And this year Saratoga Beer Week culminates with the Saratoga Beer Summit at the Saratoga City Center. It's your chance to sample over 125 craft beers, spiked seltzers, hard ciders, and more. We'll have tasty brews, delicious food, and great live music.
Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting
There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
Air Date Announced for the Hallmark Christmas Movie Filmed in Troy
Back in February, a popular mom-and-pop style Italian restaurant with outstanding food and classic ambiance announced they'd be closing their doors for a few days as crews from the Hallmark Channel would be moving in and taking over. It came as no surprise to anyone from the Capital Region that...
Albany & Schenectady Counties Teaming Up For Safer Bars
As we launch into the enjoyment of the Holiday Season, many of us will be meeting friends or attending functions at bars and/or clubs. Though these establishments can be focal points for fun and laughter, they can also be target locations for sexual predators. With a very forward-thinking partnership two local counties want to help put a stop to any potential problems. Albany and Schenectady have teamed up to help make "Safer Bars" and they are empowering bar owners and staff to make a difference.
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
Sponsor a Wreath? Heroes at Saratoga National Cemetery Need You!
Each year Wreaths Across America places wreaths on veterans' graves. This includes Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetary. They need your help and donations so that these soldiers can be honored. Wreaths Across America. Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery has been a part of Wreaths Across America for the...
What the Buck! Want to See 2 Deer Fight In Clifton Park?
I have seen some strange things in my day but recently I was scrolling through Buzzfeed when I saw an article about the weirdest things seen in public and I realized how much I have missed. How about a guy wearing a full scuba mask and snorkel or someone driving a car while reading a book.
Don’t Just Run This Year’s Troy Turkey Trot Dress up & Win Cash
It has been a tradition for seventy-five years. The Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. Not only can you run the 5K, but you can also get dressed up in your best costume to win some cash!. 75th Annual Troy Turkey Trot Isn't Just a Thanksgiving Day Run. Halloween may...
Dazzling 10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade Saturday
The 10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade will take place this Saturday, November 19th at 6 pm through the historic village of Greenwich. It has been a tradition supported by the community since 2013 and is one of the most significant events in Washington County. It is also the country's largest parade of its kind (unofficially). Last year over 10,000 people attended to see the over 60 tractors and displays traveling through the village.
Albany Police Ask for Help as they Try to Find Missing 10-Year-Old
UPDATE: The Albany Police have announced that Avery has been located in the City of Albany. He is safe and in good health!. We hope to be able to update this soon with some good news - a 10-year-old Albany boy apparently ran away from his home on Sunday night and police are looking for him.
Storm Closings and Delays
Here are the latest closings and delays to this latest winter storm. SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Albany)Open, All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, SUNY Poly Alert: Albany and Utica campuses weather notification: All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Details at www.sunypoly.edu. Saratoga, NY.
See Albany’s Top 10 Snowiest Winters Of All Time [RANKED]
Some forecasters are predicting a big winter when it comes to snowfall. But will be enough to make this all-time list?. Over the last 24 hours, we officially got our first snowfall of the season here in the Capital Region. Will this early start mean a big winter of snow ahead? The last couple of have been a little underwhelming when it comes to snowfall, but in recent memory, we have also had some above-average winters. Like any other weather event, totals go up or down and it all really is just a game of chance.
Arrests Made In Capital Region! Was Your Catalytic Converter Stolen?
There is a trend taking place over the last couple of years. This has nothing to do with a social media influencer or your favorite movie stars and celebrities. This latest trend is criminal in nature and has been spreading all through out New York State. According to AAA, thieves...
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0