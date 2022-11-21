ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

104.5 The Team

Saratoga Beer Summit Is Back! Get Ticket And Event Info Here

Who's thirsty? Your favorite beer sampling event of the year returns to Saratoga Springs this February. It is the greatest week of the year! And this year Saratoga Beer Week culminates with the Saratoga Beer Summit at the Saratoga City Center. It's your chance to sample over 125 craft beers, spiked seltzers, hard ciders, and more. We'll have tasty brews, delicious food, and great live music.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
104.5 The Team

Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting

There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
104.5 The Team

Albany & Schenectady Counties Teaming Up For Safer Bars

As we launch into the enjoyment of the Holiday Season, many of us will be meeting friends or attending functions at bars and/or clubs. Though these establishments can be focal points for fun and laughter, they can also be target locations for sexual predators. With a very forward-thinking partnership two local counties want to help put a stop to any potential problems. Albany and Schenectady have teamed up to help make "Safer Bars" and they are empowering bar owners and staff to make a difference.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Sponsor a Wreath? Heroes at Saratoga National Cemetery Need You!

Each year Wreaths Across America places wreaths on veterans' graves. This includes Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetary. They need your help and donations so that these soldiers can be honored. Wreaths Across America. Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery has been a part of Wreaths Across America for the...
104.5 The Team

Dazzling 10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade Saturday

The 10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade will take place this Saturday, November 19th at 6 pm through the historic village of Greenwich. It has been a tradition supported by the community since 2013 and is one of the most significant events in Washington County. It is also the country's largest parade of its kind (unofficially). Last year over 10,000 people attended to see the over 60 tractors and displays traveling through the village.
GREENWICH, NY
104.5 The Team

Storm Closings and Delays

Here are the latest closings and delays to this latest winter storm. SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Albany)Open, All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, SUNY Poly Alert: Albany and Utica campuses weather notification: All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Details at www.sunypoly.edu. Saratoga, NY.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

See Albany’s Top 10 Snowiest Winters Of All Time [RANKED]

Some forecasters are predicting a big winter when it comes to snowfall. But will be enough to make this all-time list?. Over the last 24 hours, we officially got our first snowfall of the season here in the Capital Region. Will this early start mean a big winter of snow ahead? The last couple of have been a little underwhelming when it comes to snowfall, but in recent memory, we have also had some above-average winters. Like any other weather event, totals go up or down and it all really is just a game of chance.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

