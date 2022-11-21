Atlantic Travels to Denison for Girl’s Season Opener

(Atlantic) The Atlantic girls’ basketball team opens the season at Denison tomorrow night. Head Coach Dan Vargason says two weeks of preseason practice goes fast. He adds that the squad has done a great job preparing for the season opener.

Vargason expects the Monarchs to throw some wrinkles at them on Tuesday and visa versa. He adds Coach Mich’s teams always play hard, discipline basketball and always has his teams prepared to play.

Meanwhile, barring injury or sickness, the Trojans starting five is set for Tuesday.

The Trojans have a quality group of veterans and newcomers coming off the bench this season.

The tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 F.M and audio-streamed on westerniowatoday.com. The pre-game starts at 7:15 p.m.