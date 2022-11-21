ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

wkok.com

Crews From Three Counties Respond to Milton Brush Fire

MILTON – Volunteer fire crews from multiple counties responded to a two-acre brush fire in Turbot Township, Northumberland County Tuesday afternoon. Turbot Township Fire Company Captain Doug Wilson says the fire was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 2400 block of Broadway. That’s where he says a homeowner was doing some outdoor burning when the fire went out of control.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
rtands.com

Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad now serving new propane terminal

The Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad is now serving a new 240,000-gallon propane terminal in Northumberland, Pa., which opened on Nov. 22. The North Shore Railroad is a short line interchanging with Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The railroad opened for business in 1984, and operates a former Conrail branch line. It is 49.8 miles long. The North Shore infrastructure is owned by SEDA-COG JRA.
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
PALMERTON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wkok.com

Knoebels’ Joy Through the Grove Returns Black Friday

ELYSBURG – Knoebels Amusement Resorts holiday light display is back for another year of fun. Knoebels says it’s ‘Joy Through the Grove’ Christmas light experience will open for the season this Friday, and run through December 31, excluding Christmas Eve and Day. Park officials say the...
ELYSBURG, PA
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

American Rescue Workers’ Thanksgiving preparations

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, people will be enjoying some delicious Thanksgiving favorites and a non-profit in Lycoming County is preparing to feed 375 people. American Rescue Workers in Williamsport have spent days preparing dinners to hand out to anyone who stops by. The organization has 50 turkeys, a spread of sides, and […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Free Thanksgiving meals in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Volunteers with American Rescue Workers are handing out Thanksgiving meals to dozens of people in the Williamsport area. Every Thanksgiving, the organization strives to provide meals to those in need on the holiday. "In addition to the 70 shelter residents that we are serving today at...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Canton Volunteer Fire Company Gives out Gifts

CANTON – At this year’s Pumpkin Festival your gate donations are going to a very worthy case. The Canton Volunteer Fire Company is giving out Christmas gifts to families in need within the Canton Area School District. If you did not make it to the Pumpkin Festival this year, next year it is the first weekend in October! You can still donate by sending donations to: Pumpkin Festival, PO Box 72, Canton PA 17724. To nominate a family in need, please send a letter with a contact person’s phone number, the name and ages of the children, a “want” item, a “need” item, and the child’s favorite color, gender, age, size, and favorite character. Send the letter to Canton Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 72, Canton PA 17724.
CANTON, PA
WBRE

Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving with an alarming, explosion-like sound that was felt throughout the area, but what caused it is a bit of a mystery. Residents of Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving celebrations with turkey, mashed potatoes, and an unexpected explosion. The explosion-like quake happened around […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

I-80 crash leaves one dead in Clinton County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was pronounced dead following a crash on Interstate 80 West. Officials say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound with possible entrapment on Monday around 4:50 p.m. According to investigators, the operator of a 2012 Jeep went over the left side of […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Main Street reopened after cement truck rollover

UPDATE: Main Street reopened as of 3:30 p.m. DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say they are on the scene of a crash in Luzerne County where a cement truck rolled over causing traffic delays. Police say the operator was driving a fully loaded cement truck on Main Street through Duryea. While driving towards Old […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm

MILTON, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm. Paul Epsom visits Stony Hill Tree Farm where you can not only purchase your live Christmas trees and wreaths but the ornaments too! Khol's Stony Hill Tree Farm offers over 80,000 ornaments in their Christmas Shop, and have the largest collection of Christmas tree stands in the world according to the Guinness World Book of Records.
MILTON, PA
pahomepage.com

People gather for 23rd Annual 'Turkey Bowl'

SCRANTON, PA

