CANTON – At this year’s Pumpkin Festival your gate donations are going to a very worthy case. The Canton Volunteer Fire Company is giving out Christmas gifts to families in need within the Canton Area School District. If you did not make it to the Pumpkin Festival this year, next year it is the first weekend in October! You can still donate by sending donations to: Pumpkin Festival, PO Box 72, Canton PA 17724. To nominate a family in need, please send a letter with a contact person’s phone number, the name and ages of the children, a “want” item, a “need” item, and the child’s favorite color, gender, age, size, and favorite character. Send the letter to Canton Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 72, Canton PA 17724.

CANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO