Turkey fire that spread to roof subdued by Northampton County, Palmerton crews, authorities say
Fire crews were able to save a home — but not the turkey — of a family whose Thanksgiving plans went up in flames shortly before noon Thursday in Palmerton, according to authorities. A home on the 600 block of Lehigh Street in Palmerton sustained serious damage on...
wkok.com
Crews From Three Counties Respond to Milton Brush Fire
MILTON – Volunteer fire crews from multiple counties responded to a two-acre brush fire in Turbot Township, Northumberland County Tuesday afternoon. Turbot Township Fire Company Captain Doug Wilson says the fire was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 2400 block of Broadway. That’s where he says a homeowner was doing some outdoor burning when the fire went out of control.
rtands.com
Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad now serving new propane terminal
The Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad is now serving a new 240,000-gallon propane terminal in Northumberland, Pa., which opened on Nov. 22. The North Shore Railroad is a short line interchanging with Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The railroad opened for business in 1984, and operates a former Conrail branch line. It is 49.8 miles long. The North Shore infrastructure is owned by SEDA-COG JRA.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
WFMZ-TV Online
70 nursing home residents moved to other side of building after heater malfunctions in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Fire crews are reporting no injuries after a call at a nursing home in Exeter Township Thursday night. It happened at Fairlane Gardens at Reading around 6 p.m. Thursday. Fire officials said a malfunctioning heater caused issues. Police say 70 residents were moved to another side...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36
CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
wkok.com
Knoebels’ Joy Through the Grove Returns Black Friday
ELYSBURG – Knoebels Amusement Resorts holiday light display is back for another year of fun. Knoebels says it’s ‘Joy Through the Grove’ Christmas light experience will open for the season this Friday, and run through December 31, excluding Christmas Eve and Day. Park officials say the...
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite
SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
American Rescue Workers’ Thanksgiving preparations
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, people will be enjoying some delicious Thanksgiving favorites and a non-profit in Lycoming County is preparing to feed 375 people. American Rescue Workers in Williamsport have spent days preparing dinners to hand out to anyone who stops by. The organization has 50 turkeys, a spread of sides, and […]
Free Thanksgiving meals in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Volunteers with American Rescue Workers are handing out Thanksgiving meals to dozens of people in the Williamsport area. Every Thanksgiving, the organization strives to provide meals to those in need on the holiday. "In addition to the 70 shelter residents that we are serving today at...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Canton Volunteer Fire Company Gives out Gifts
CANTON – At this year’s Pumpkin Festival your gate donations are going to a very worthy case. The Canton Volunteer Fire Company is giving out Christmas gifts to families in need within the Canton Area School District. If you did not make it to the Pumpkin Festival this year, next year it is the first weekend in October! You can still donate by sending donations to: Pumpkin Festival, PO Box 72, Canton PA 17724. To nominate a family in need, please send a letter with a contact person’s phone number, the name and ages of the children, a “want” item, a “need” item, and the child’s favorite color, gender, age, size, and favorite character. Send the letter to Canton Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 72, Canton PA 17724.
Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving with an alarming, explosion-like sound that was felt throughout the area, but what caused it is a bit of a mystery. Residents of Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving celebrations with turkey, mashed potatoes, and an unexpected explosion. The explosion-like quake happened around […]
I-80 crash leaves one dead in Clinton County
GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was pronounced dead following a crash on Interstate 80 West. Officials say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound with possible entrapment on Monday around 4:50 p.m. According to investigators, the operator of a 2012 Jeep went over the left side of […]
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
Main Street reopened after cement truck rollover
UPDATE: Main Street reopened as of 3:30 p.m. DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say they are on the scene of a crash in Luzerne County where a cement truck rolled over causing traffic delays. Police say the operator was driving a fully loaded cement truck on Main Street through Duryea. While driving towards Old […]
Volunteers in Sunbury preparing for community Thanksgiving meal
SUNBURY, Pa. — For Rhonda Fisher, the day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year. She and several volunteers are gearing up for their annual free Thanksgiving Day dinner at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. "A lot of work and a lot of chaos. Today...
WNEP-TV 16
Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm
MILTON, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm. Paul Epsom visits Stony Hill Tree Farm where you can not only purchase your live Christmas trees and wreaths but the ornaments too! Khol's Stony Hill Tree Farm offers over 80,000 ornaments in their Christmas Shop, and have the largest collection of Christmas tree stands in the world according to the Guinness World Book of Records.
Hanover Township manager: Police probing blast
HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto says police are looking into what caused a loud blast heard across the valley.
pahomepage.com
People gather for 23rd Annual 'Turkey Bowl'
