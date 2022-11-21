Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Town Hall With Employees on Monday
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m....
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Manchester United, Activision Blizzard and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Apple — Apple's stock shed 2% on Friday after protests occurred at the iPhone maker's major Foxconn supplier in China earlier this week. Analysts and investors have also feared that recent manufacturing shutdowns in the country following a Covid-19 resurgence could dent supply this holiday season.
NBC San Diego
Dow Closes More Than 150 Points Higher. Stocks Notch Gains for Holiday Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, notching a gain during the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow rose 152.97 points, or 0.45% to 34,347.03, marking the third consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.03% to end the day at 4,026.12. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52% to 11,226.36, weighed down by shares of Activision Blizzard, which fell 4% on news that the FTC could block Microsoft from taking over the gaming company.
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the day before Thanksgiving, so Americans are spending more attention on getting to their relatives' houses or preparing their own homes for the big meal, but there's still plenty to watch. The Federal Reserve is slated to release the minutes from its last meeting, which could give investors more to consider as they game out the next few rate hikes. Jobless numbers and mortgage application data are also on the menu Wednesday. U.S. stock markets are coming off a positive Tuesday, as well, so investors are looking for more momentum as the holiday shopping season tests retailers and consumers alike. U.S. markets are closed Thursday and will close early Friday. Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
NBC San Diego
Google Has Avoided Mass Layoffs So Far, But Employees Worry Their Time May Be Coming
Google employees say there's growing anxiety internally that layoffs may be coming. A recent change in performance reviews along with increased chatter about cuts to travel budgets and swag is contributing to the concern. Google is coming off its weakest quarter for revenue growth since 2013, other than one period...
Comments / 0