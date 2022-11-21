Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the day before Thanksgiving, so Americans are spending more attention on getting to their relatives' houses or preparing their own homes for the big meal, but there's still plenty to watch. The Federal Reserve is slated to release the minutes from its last meeting, which could give investors more to consider as they game out the next few rate hikes. Jobless numbers and mortgage application data are also on the menu Wednesday. U.S. stock markets are coming off a positive Tuesday, as well, so investors are looking for more momentum as the holiday shopping season tests retailers and consumers alike. U.S. markets are closed Thursday and will close early Friday. Read live market updates here.

