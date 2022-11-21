ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

A warm up coming this week, and what will the weather be like on Thanksgiving Day?

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
It's another cold start this Monday morning, but a warm-up is finally coming.

After the weekend's below-freezing weather, temperatures will warm up today to the 40s, hitting highs in the 40s and 50s later in the week and on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the National Weather Service, there is also a chance of rain Thursday night along with the warmer temperatures.

Chances of rain will continue Friday and Friday night, with temperatures persisting in the low 50s over the weekend.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday (Thanksgiving Day): Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 and a chance of rain.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

