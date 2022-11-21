Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
USMNT vs. England: Is star striker Harry Kane healthy?
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mystery surrounded the status of England captain Harry Kane’s fitness on Wednesday, a situation with potentially seismic ramifications for the United States’ hopes of continuing its World Cup journey. The England camp and head coach Gareth Southgate have given mixed messages on the...
FOX Sports
USMNT embracing underdog role against England ahead of Friday's match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The United States was the favorite in its World Cup-opening draw against Wales. The Americans are also the bookies’ pick to win their group stage finale against Iran. But in the monumental Black Friday clash against England (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app), it's a different story.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: England-USA ends in scoreless draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday on FOX with a highly anticipated tilt between England and the United States, as both teams battled to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. [2022 World Cup: USA-England social media reaction]. You can watch this game and every...
FOX Sports
'We win or we are out': Young USA team knows history is on the line vs. Iran
AL KHOR, Qatar — United States captain Tyler Adams passionately urged his players to show the mental strength needed to produce a historic victory in their all-or-nothing showdown with Iran on Tuesday, a clash that will decide the squad’s World Cup fate. After Friday’s impressive 0-0 tie with...
FOX Sports
USA vs. England could change world's perception of American soccer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — This United States men's national team has been on a mission to shift the way the world perceives American soccer. And what better way to change minds than to beat England, a favorite to win it all, in the World Cup?. The USMNT has a...
