I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
Maine Hunter Tags 9-Point Buck Locked Up with a Dead 10-Pointer
Close encounters with mature bucks are hard to come by in the Maine woods. But finding a pair of shooters with their antlers locked together is another level of rare altogether. That’s what Adam Blanchette of Lebanon, Maine happened upon while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on the morning of November 10.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
