KTAR.com
Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU taking reservations for April opening
PHOENIX — The $125 million Omni Tempe Hotel at Arizona State University is accepting reservations for stays after it opens in the spring. The 16-floor building at Mill Avenue and University Drive will feature 330 guest rooms, including 11 suites, four dining outlets and the “largest, continuous ballroom in Tempe, at over 15,000 square feet,” according to a press release.
KTAR.com
Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX — Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? There are plenty of metro Phoenix restaurants that can do it for you. From sit-down options to taking the traditional feast to go, there are a number of options with various price tags. Hours vary by location, so make sure...
KTAR.com
How these 2 luxury Valley homes sold during a cooling housing market
Luxury real estate agents continue to close deals at a time when mortgage interest rates have doubled since January. That’s because cash buyers continue to flock to the Valley with millions of dollars in their pockets to buy mansions in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. They get bigger homes on larger parcels than what they’ve been paying in other states.
KTAR.com
Merry Main Street with ice rink, other holiday activities returns to downtown Mesa
PHOENIX — Mesa’s annual Merry Main Street begins Friday and will offer multiple holiday activities for the whole family to enjoy each day through early January. The East Valley city’s holiday tradition gets underway from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a ceremony to light the nearly four-story-tall tree at Main Street and Macdonald; along with music by the Mesa City Band, a new radio-style performance of “The Man Who Killed Santa Claus” at 7 p.m. at the Mesa Arts Center and the first arrival of Santa Claus for the 2022 season.
KTAR.com
Avondale high school teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute
PHOENIX — A West Valley school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for October, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Sydni Ward teaches 12th grade at West Point High School in Avondale. Her determination to empower...
KTAR.com
Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix. Brian Thomas Hanrahan stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Hanrahan was last seen Thursday near 49th Place and Camelback Road wearing a dark red, long-sleeve...
KTAR.com
Avondale shooting spree suspect told police he was Jesus Christ
PHOENIX – The suspect in the deadly shooting spree that terrorized Avondale over the weekend identified himself as Jesus Christ when he was being booked into jail, according to court documents. Raymond Pipkin, 29, of Goodyear, was arrested after allegedly killing one person and causing injuries to multiple victims...
KTAR.com
Mesa police involved in shooting with man who allegedly rammed them with vehicle
PHOENIX — Mesa police were involved in a shooting with a man late Thursday night who allegedly rammed them with a vehicle after failing to stop for a civil traffic offense, authorities said. Joaquin Santiago Orozco, 23, was booked into jail on various charges including aggravated assault with a...
KTAR.com
Burglar suspect killed following shooting incident with Chandler police
PHOENIX — A man suspected of burglarizing a Chandler home died on Wednesday following a shooting incident with police, authorities said. The incident happened near Gilbert and Pecos roads around noon. Video surveillance footage alerted a homeowner of activity in the home while they were away, prompting the homeowner...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled after missing 78-year-old man found safe
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Friday after a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix was found safe. Hanrahan was last seen Thursday near 49th Place and Camelback Road wearing a dark red, long-sleeve button-up shirt and dark jeans in a white 2013 Chrysler Town and Country.
