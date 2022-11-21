Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Man arrested for domestic assault, fleeing police in high speed chase
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Illinois man has been arrested after deputies in Missouri say the suspect led them on a high speed chase that began in Lewis County and ended in Clark County, Missouri. The ordeal happened on Monday around 2:15 a.m., when the Lewis County Sheriff's...
Male bicyclist facing charges after fleeing from officers
Galesburg Police on Friday, November 18th, attempted to stop two bicyclists in the area of North Kellogg and East Losey Streets for not having fixed lights on the front of their bikes. It was a little after 1:00 in the morning at the time, and the two subjects were riding in the middle of the roadway. The two continued to ride as police initiated a traffic stop and commanded them to stop. Officers at one point were forced to deploy a taser at one of the subjects with no effect. The rider eventually fell off his bike after hitting a curb and he was detained. It was then discovered the 36-year-old male had a valid Knox County warrant which is why he said, he fled. A used syringe was found inside a backpack the man was wearing. The man told police he uses meth and heroin. He said he “prefers heroin over meth and has no plans of quitting,” according to police reports. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, the warrant, and not having a light on his bicycle.
aledotimesrecord.com
Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
One injured in vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Monmouth
A person walking in traffic in Monmouth was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Few details are known at this time but Monmouth Police say that at around 10:15 the individual was walking in the eastbound traffic lanes to the east of North Main St. and U.S. 34 intersection. After...
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
KBUR
Fort Madison man found guilty of Second Degree Murder
Fort Madison, IA- A Fort Madison man has been found guilty of Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old. The Hawk Eye reports that 18-year-old Dimari “D.J.” Meredith was found guilty Friday, November 18th, of Second Degree Murder in the November 2021 shooting death of 15-year-old Deeunta Q. Ceasar.
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
KBUR
Mount Pleasant Police Department Toy Drive
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department is accepting donations for its annual toy drive. The Mount Pleasant PD is looking for new, unwrapped toys, and will not accept used toys or stuffed animals. Toys can be dropped off at the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 204 E Washington...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 23, 2022
Marsha Wilcoxen (54) 1703 Center Granview Quincy, IL for failure to wear seatbelt at 9th and Broadway. PTC. 155. Maximus Stephenson (21) 4827 Hanley Rd Quincy, IL for failure to wear seatbelt at 18th and Broadway. PTC. 155. Dylan Hull (23) 2938 Hampshire St Quincy, IL for failure to wear...
khqa.com
Man guilty of murder after Macomb stabbing
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man is guilty of second degree murder in the stabbing death of a man last summer. A McDonough County jury returned a guilty verdict against Brandon Whiteman on Thursday evening one hour and a minute after deliberations began. The stabbing happened on...
KBUR
Obituaries for Wednesday November 23rd
Betty J. A. Wilson, 87, of Burlington died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at The Kensington in Fort Madison. Born July 6, 1935 in West Burlington, she was the daughter of Roy A. E. and Eva M. (Stephenson) Nelson. She graduated from Burlington High School. She was a member of Messiah...
kciiradio.com
Fire Claims Local Landmark
Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock indicted for CMU bribes
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
Pen City Current
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
muddyrivernews.com
QMG gets green light for hospital project
QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
wlds.com
Hull Leaving Illini Community Hospital
Blessing Health System is losing another top executive. CEO of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield Kathy Hull is leaving her position after 12 years at the end of this year. Hull has been in the Blessing Health System for the past 24 years. Hull made her announcement via a video...
25newsnow.com
Elmwood newspaper aims to fill void left by legacy publications
ELMWOOD (25 News Now) - In a rural community of just 2,000, a local weekly newspaper is churning out local news, much of which you won’t find anywhere else. For the past decade, The Weekly Post has been delivered every Thursday free-of-charge. It goes to every home in more than a dozen communities in western Peoria County and northern Fulton County. The paper operates at a fraction of the scale of many legacy papers, but the commitment to readers is the same.
