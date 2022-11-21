Read full article on original website
Observer
New York Cracks Down on Cryptocurrency With Restrictions on Crypto Mining and Investments
New York is toughening its approach on cryptocurrency regulation, after Governor Kathy Hochul signed one of the most restrictive crypto mining laws in the nation while Attorney General Letitia James urged Congress to prohibit the investment of retirement funds in cryptocurrency. On Nov. 22, Hochul signed a two-year moratorium on...
Observer
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Failed Charitable Dreams Expose the Tenuous Nature of Crypto Philanthropy
Before his wealth collapsed in the matter of a few days, Sam Bankman-Fried promised to donate the majority of his fortune to philanthropic causes. In July, the former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX signed the Giving Pledge, an initiative created by Warren Buffet and Bill Gates in which billionaires commit to donating most of their wealth to charity. Bankman-Fried—who was heavily inspired by effective altruism, a philanthropic social movement relying on reason and evidence to do the most good possible—also created the FTX Foundation, a charitable organization funded by the now-bankrupt FTX.
