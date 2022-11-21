Before his wealth collapsed in the matter of a few days, Sam Bankman-Fried promised to donate the majority of his fortune to philanthropic causes. In July, the former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX signed the Giving Pledge, an initiative created by Warren Buffet and Bill Gates in which billionaires commit to donating most of their wealth to charity. Bankman-Fried—who was heavily inspired by effective altruism, a philanthropic social movement relying on reason and evidence to do the most good possible—also created the FTX Foundation, a charitable organization funded by the now-bankrupt FTX.

