ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department gets ready for Centennial Celebration

By Earl Stoudemire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzUKh_0jIQntAa00

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of state parks being open in 2023.

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Magical Time of Transition

The department opened its website this month for park lovers to purchase official celebration items.

Some of the products are scratch-off posters, keychains, lapel pins, and a centennial edition passport.

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Call of the Wild

It has dedicated pages for every state park and visitors will be able to get a unique stamp at each park across Texas.

The department says this is the first wave of merchandise unveiling more throughout the year.

They’ll also have activities across the state to celebrate in person.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Thanksgiving Turkeys

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Echoing thru oak mottes and mesquite thickets of deep South Texas, the spirited gobbling of wild turkeys heralds the dawn. Soon, dozens of Rio Grande turkeys emerge from the woods beginning their morning march, with hens in the vanguard, gaudy gobblers strutting behind. The first golden rays of day […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Local opposition to Operation Lone Star continues

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For nearly two years, Operation Lone Star has been in place in South Texas as Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature campaign to curtail illegal immigration in Texas. A number of non-profit groups want the program to end. Arise Adelante and La Union del Pueblo Entero, also known as LUPE, say the program […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Thanksgiving meals for Operation Lone Star soldiers

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Edinburg to share thanksgiving meals to Texas DPS Troopers and soldiers with Operation Lone Star. “It was something amazing for me because you know, Spanish lady working hard, that’s all nothing else,” owner Delia Lubin said. In Edinburg Gov. Abbott made a quick stop […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star troops in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting South Texas to serve meals to Operation Lone Star service members. Abbott is scheduled to visit Delia’s Tamales in Edinburg on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, Abbott will stop at the South Texas International Airport to greet and serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football playoffs round three

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is hoping for a strong showing from its remaining teams this week as Texas high school football continues. In this third week of playoff, who will advance? The Harlingen Cardinals face the Dripping Springs Tigers at 11 a.m. Friday. The McAllen Bulldog will clash with the Corpus […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Dietician offers eating tips as adult obesity increases

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Adult obesity is increasing and Texas is among the states with the highest number of cases. “I am here at the Wellness Center to better out my health, my lifestyle, and overall my self esteem and just be more productive,” said Magda Paredes, a patient at Rosas Medical Wellness Center. Paredes […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy