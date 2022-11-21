ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Business Insider

Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: The best best early discounts to shop now

Should I sign up for Walmart+ before Black Friday?. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is still a few weeks away, but ahead of the big event on November 25, Walmart is launching its "Deals for Days" promotion, bringing shoppers Black Friday-caliber deals in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
ETOnline.com

40 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More

Amazon's early Black Friday 2022 deals are here with holiday discounts to take advantage of this weekend. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season. While Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 25, retailers have been rolling out their sales early this year, and the discounts at Amazon are major.
Joel Eisenberg

Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently Closes

The decision was reportedly not expected by the store’s longtime customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com, CNBC.com, andStarTribune.com.
CNET

Black Friday Sales on Amazon: How to Find the Absolute Best Deals

If you're looking for Black Friday deals at Amazon, you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving. The online retail giant has been offering sales and discounts on tons of products over the past few weeks. It's a great chance to save big money on your holiday shopping. Amazon certainly...
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
SILive.com

Black Friday 2022: Here are 8 things not to buy, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - While Black Friday shopping tempts consumers to knock everything off their wish list, there are certain items that are best purchased at another time. According to the retail experts at Ben’s Bargains, a shopping website, Black Friday consumers should be suspicious of anything marketed as 75% off or more, unless it’s a brand you’ve heard of and you can verify the retail price.
ETOnline.com

Walmart's Best Black Friday Tech Deals Include The Frame TV and Apple Watch 8 — Here's What to Shop

Walmart's Black Friday tech deals are some of the best of the season. Top-rated tech from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. The Walmart Black Friday sale offers big savings on the best tech gifts this holiday season. Whether you want a new Samsung Frame TV to watch the World Cup or an Apple Watch for this year's stocking stuffer, Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days is impressively discounting highly sought-after tech.
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
The Independent

Amazon Echo dot Black Friday deals 2022: Save 58 per cent on the smart speakers

The Amazon Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast. Despite launching its Black Friday discounts well in advance, the overwhelming number of products on the retailer’s books means there’s a continuous supply of products entering the sale.There are huge savings to be had on TVs, laptops, gaming and tech, but if you’re hoping to make the biggest savings, Amazon likes to reserve those for its own line of products. This year, that’s no different, with big savings to be had on Echo dot smart speakers, and there’s even a substantial discount to be had on the latest range....
newsnationnow.com

‘We’re going shopping’: Black Friday lures millions to malls

(NewsNation) — Black Friday shoppers hit malls across the country looking for good deals on things like clothes, toys and appliances. The National Retail Federation says even with high inflation, a record number of shoppers was expected for the annual sale day. So far shoppers have spent $78 billion...
