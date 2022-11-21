Miyares hoping to extend telehealth opioid treatment before it expires and people lose treatment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Millions of Americans receiving opioid use disorder treatment through telehealth services may lose that help if action isn’t taken soon.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is hoping to permanently extend the services that started during the pandemic.

Miyares is one of the dozens of officials across the country that have signed the multiple-page letter to the U.S. Attorney General and other officials asking them to continue allowing telehealth services for those dealing with opioid use disorder.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced in June that the drug buprenorphine can still be prescribed over telehealth even after the COVID-19 public health emergency ends.

It’s one of three Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved medications for treating opioid use disorder.

However, Miyares and other attorney generals said the ability will expire with the end of the health emergency unless action is taken to confirm the announcement.

If it isn’t affirmed, that could mean an estimated 2.5 million Americans who take buprenorphine may lose access to it.

The Virginia attorney general’s office said more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses across the country in 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.