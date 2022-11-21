5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Scott Hanold

Analyst Firm: RBC Capital

Ratings Accuracy: 89%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Sector Perform rating on SM Energy Company SM on November 14, 2022, and raised the price target from $53 to $55. Hanold sees around 24% surge in the company’s stock

Analyst: William Janela

Analyst Firm: Credit Suisse

Ratings Accuracy: 89%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating for Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG on November 17, 2022, and boosted the price target from $190 to $195. Janela predicts around 25% increase in the stock.

Analyst: Rick Patel

Analyst Firm: Raymond James

Ratings Accuracy: 88%

Latest Rating: Reiterated an Outperform rating for ThredUp Inc. TDUP on November 15, 2022, but cut the price target from $7 to $4. Patel expects a 236% jump in the company’s stock.

Analyst: Marc Riddick

Analyst Firm: Sidoti & Co.

Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Latest Rating: Downgraded rating on McGrath RentCorp MGRC from Buy to Neutral on November 16, 2022, with a price target of $106. Riddick sees an 11% rise in the stock.

Analyst: Michael Hoffman

Analyst Firm: Stifel

Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating for Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA on November 16, 2022, but reduced the price target from $7.5 to $2. Hoffman sees the stock jumping over 194%.