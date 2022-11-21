ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ijx3z_0jIQkhiT00

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

  • Analyst: Scott Hanold

Analyst Firm: RBC Capital

Ratings Accuracy: 89%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Sector Perform rating on SM Energy Company SM on November 14, 2022, and raised the price target from $53 to $55. Hanold sees around 24% surge in the company’s stock

  • Analyst: William Janela

Analyst Firm: Credit Suisse

Ratings Accuracy: 89%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating for Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG on November 17, 2022, and boosted the price target from $190 to $195. Janela predicts around 25% increase in the stock.

  • Analyst: Rick Patel

Analyst Firm: Raymond James

Ratings Accuracy: 88%

Latest Rating: Reiterated an Outperform rating for ThredUp Inc. TDUP on November 15, 2022, but cut the price target from $7 to $4. Patel expects a 236% jump in the company’s stock.

  • Analyst: Marc Riddick

Analyst Firm: Sidoti & Co.

Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Latest Rating: Downgraded rating on McGrath RentCorp MGRC from Buy to Neutral on November 16, 2022, with a price target of $106. Riddick sees an 11% rise in the stock.

  • Analyst: Michael Hoffman

Analyst Firm: Stifel

Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating for Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA on November 16, 2022, but reduced the price target from $7.5 to $2. Hoffman sees the stock jumping over 194%.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?

The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On Canoo? Check Out These 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lufax Holding

Within the last quarter, Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga

Is The Stock Market Open On Black Friday?

On Thursday, Nov. 24, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and U.S. bond markets were closed in observance of Thanksgiving. For Black Friday on Nov. 25, Wall Street and the bond markets will be open; however, the trading day will end early, with the stock market closing at 1 p.m. EST, and the bond market closing at 2 p.m. EST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Credit Suisse, Lufax And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 22.9% to $1.35 after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to bearish ratings.
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga

US Stocks Mixed On Black Friday; Dow Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.35% to 34,314.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 11,223.57. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.64.
Benzinga

Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?

As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Kidpik PIK shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.86 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 455.6K shares is 283.3% of Kidpik's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by...
Benzinga

Investors Show Optimism For Retail REITs On Black Friday

Retail stocks had mixed results during market hours Friday as early reports suggested the shopping holiday was off to a slower-than-normal start. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) with retail tenants, on the other hand, mostly traded higher Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE gained 1.39% for the day, closing...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 68 companies reached new 52-week highs. Merck & Co MRK was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. Neovasc NVCN was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Manchester United MANU was the biggest gainer,...
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga

Friday Market Wrap: S&P 500 Gains This Week Following Dovish Fed Minutes

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher in a holiday-shortened week on Wall Street as investors cheered a more dovish tone from the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee released its November meeting minutes, and the Fed's language suggests it will likely opt to dial back the pace of its interest rate hikes to 0.5% in December. The Fed said slower interest rate hikes will "likely soon be appropriate" and could "reduce the risk of instability in the financial system."
Benzinga

Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy