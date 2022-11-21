Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
WSLS
One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
WSLS
Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
WDBJ7.com
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Fire destroys Bedford County home
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Bedford Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 6:49 a.m. to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Rd and found the home heavily engulfed in flames. Crews got the fire under...
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Floyd County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
WSLS
One critically injured after Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS says units were called to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Crews say upon arrival, they discovered a brush fire approximately an acre and a half in size. The fire department says crews...
WSLS
35-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left a 35-year-old man dead on Thanksgiving night in Floyd County. Police said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. at the intersection with Route 664 and Route 221 in Floyd County. We’re told a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek...
WDBJ7.com
Public hearing set for Monday for potential major development in Moneta
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In October, the Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously approved two special use permits for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to develop the area at 15942 Moneta Road. The first would rezone a portion of the area from planned commercial development to campground use. The second...
wfxrtv.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Floyd County: VSP
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal crash in Floyd County that ejected the driver. Troopers say the crash happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of Route 664 and Route 221. According to a press release, a Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned ejecting the driver.
WSET
No injuries reported after home goes up in flames on Bold Branch Rd. in Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WSET) — A morning blaze in Moneta has left one person homeless just a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to Bold Branch Road for a report of a structure fire. When they got on scene, they found the home...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire destroys Huddleston house
A two-story wood-frame house in Huddleston collapsed in a fire Thursday, Nov. 17. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Squad 7, Bedford County Fire and Rescue (BCOFR) Medic 14-13, and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Ashwell Ridge Drive for report of a residential structure fire. The Fire Marshals Office also responded.
WSLS
Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna Dollar General reopens after being closed by fire marshal
The Dollar General in Gretna reopened today after being closed by the fire marshal. The Pittsylvania County fire marshal and community development code official closed the store after receiving numerous complaints on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19 and after the fire marshal investigated, according to Pittsylvania County Director of Public Safety Christopher Key.
WDBJ7.com
Black Friday is full of family traditions in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a day shoppers have been waiting for, Black Friday. And in Roanoke, the busiest shopping day of the year is meaningful for some families. Shopping at Mast General Store is a tradition for the Thacker family. “Every thanksgiving we come here, yes,” said Kami...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Our crew shows off Black Friday fashions
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The subject of Black Friday’s Mornin’ Home Makeover is fashion. Watch members of the crew of the WDBJ7 Mornin’ show... in front of and behind the cameras... show off their style with help from professional home stager Johnathan Miller from JSquared.
WSLS
Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested in connection with robbery of Lynchburg market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the names of two people arrested in connection with the robbery of Miles Market Friday morning. Ayana Janee Page, 28, is charged with robbery. Wilbert Lee Ward, 66, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both are from Lynchburg. Officers were...
