Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Town Hall With Employees on Monday
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m....
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Activision Blizzard, Tesla, Manchester United and Others
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla said its Full Self Driving Beta software is now available to everyone in North America. The announcement comes as Tesla still awaits regulatory approval for cars to be driven without human control. Tesla rose 2% in premarket trading. Manchester United (MANU) – The soccer team's...
NBC Miami
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
Comments / 0