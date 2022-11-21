ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Disney's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Gets Coveted China Release

Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on Dec. 16. International ticket sales, in general, were a major factor in "Avatar's" box office success in 2009, as $2.13 billion of the film's total $2.91 billion in ticket sales came from outside the domestic market. Prior to...
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies

Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
Google Has Avoided Mass Layoffs So Far, But Employees Worry Their Time May Be Coming

Google employees say there's growing anxiety internally that layoffs may be coming. A recent change in performance reviews along with increased chatter about cuts to travel budgets and swag is contributing to the concern. Google is coming off its weakest quarter for revenue growth since 2013, other than one period...
Black Friday Online Sales to Hit New Record, Expected to Top $9 Billion

Online sales for Black Friday are expected to top $9 billion, a record for the industry, Adobe said. Mobile shopping also hit a record high this year. Shoppers bought Apple products, espresso machines and gaming consoles, as well as toys from Funko, Hatchimals and Squishmallows. This will likely end up...

