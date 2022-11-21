ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Hit-and-run crash in Raleigh sends girl to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — A girl was hit by a vehicle on Friday night in Raleigh in a hit-and-run. The crash happened near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road around 7:30. Raleigh Police couldn't release details on the juvenile's condition, but did say she was taken to the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Ripken the bat dog, football tee retriever finds fame

A Labrador retriever named Ripken got his name from baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. Ripken’s younger cousin Rivers gets his name from NC State football hero Philip Rivers. They are both working dogs. "They do have a job, and they love their job," said owner Michael O’Donnell. O’Donnell...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
