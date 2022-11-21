Read full article on original website
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thanksgiving! One thing we can all be thankful for this year is the weather we were treated with today. Temperatures were right around average and it was a pleasant day thanks to high pressure. We will see an approaching clipper system by tomorrow morning, but for anyone headed home from gatherings tonight, the roads will be nice and dry.
Winter Lights festival returns to Shelburne Museum
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum campus will be illuminated with beautiful lights for the holidays in its second annual Winter Lights event. The winter extravaganza there begins at 5 p.m. Friday. Fourteen of the museum’s buildings and gardens have been decorated in multicolored light arrangements, including the carousel...
Families set out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some holiday shoppers hit the stores on Friday while others enjoyed a different kind of Black Friday shopping-- for their Christmas trees. Reporter Kevin Gaiss: What’s your favorite part of cutting down Christmas trees?. London Morehouse/Massachusetts: The smell of it. Folks visiting Vermont and locals...
Church St. tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters on Friday will celebrate the start of the holiday season at the Burlington tree lighting ceremony. Starting at 5 p.m., carolers will sing holiday favorites at the Church Street Marketplace. Then at 6 p.m. sharp, the 100,000 lights on the big Colorado spruce will shine bright.
Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police say at about 2 p.m., a pickup crashed into a car just past the Exit 42 on-ramp. The driver of the car had injuries that were not...
Burglaries in Burlington topple 5-year average
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burglaries in Burlington are up 20% over the five-year (2017-2021) average. Police say there was a dip in burglaries during the pandemic when most people were home, which is why there may be such a steep increase. Police say they usually spike during times of the...
Businesses brace for holiday shopping season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanksgiving is here and that marks the start of the holidays, and with it, the shopping season. According to the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce, national sales around the holiday represent around 20% of retailers’ total sales a year, and the same is true for retailers in the Burlington area.
What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many people, Thanksgiving is a day of reflection, getting together with loved ones and enjoying a home-cooked meal. We asked some people who were out and about on the holiday to share what they’re thankful for this year. Here’s what they had to say.
What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers: grilled cheese
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the refrigerator bursting with leftover holiday food, the annual search for post-turkey day recipes begins. There is no need to reinvent the wheel to re-enjoy your Thanksgiving dishes. Janine Garilla, a sous chef at Feeding Chittenden, has a simple way to make the most of leftovers.
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
Hot deals this holiday season thanks to pandemic inventory
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Black Friday is the unofficial holiday after Thanksgiving, prompting people to turn their attention to gift-giving. And a financial expert says this season shoppers will find some of the best deals ever. After months of not being able to find what you want on the shelf,...
Public comment coming to a close on PFAS at Vermont’s only landfill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Next week marks a key deadline for a project aimed at dealing with so-called forever chemicals at Vermont’s only landfill. The public comment period is coming to a close on a portion of a pilot project aimed at removing PFAS from garbage runoff at the Coventry landfill.
Super Senior: Shelley Ismail
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. “Yeah, it’s been my whole life,” she said. “It’s definitely fulfilled me, especially my teaching.”. The former professional ballet dancer teaches her art to others, like Genevieve Hansen. “I’m just so lucky to...
Family, food, fires: Why Thanksgiving is top day for cooking fires
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters are standing by since Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for U.S. home cooking fires. That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association or NFPA. The group says between three and four times as many cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day than...
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
Why is the Progressive Party losing its luster in Montpelier?
Food temptations are all around this time of year, so how can you make healthy choices while digging into your holiday meals?. How Killington partners with a Vermont college to staff the ski resort. Updated: 7 hours ago. Skiers from around the world are heading to Vermont for the Killington...
Thanksgiving Day Gratitude Walk shines a spotlight on history of Rock Point land
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many were in the kitchen Thursday preparing their holiday meal, some Vermonters decided to burn some calories first at Rock Point’s Thanksgiving Day Gratitude Walk. “Well, now that you mention it, I think that’s a very important part of it. Which is honoring and...
Waterbury community members recognized for acts of kindness
How first responders working the holiday still enjoy a family meal
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the holiday, some people are still at work. Among them-- first responders. But holidays on the clock don’t need to mean holidays without family. Senior Firefighter Bill Lyons is on duty this Thanksgiving and it’s not just turkey duty. “I have worked in...
A new twist on Burlington’s old free Thanksgiving dinner tradition
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Groups in Chittenden County have teamed up to fill the void of free Thanksgiving meals left by the closing of Sweetwaters restaurant in Burlington. For the past 30 years, you could find Sweetwaters on the Church Street Marketplace busy all Thanksgiving Day as they gave out more than 1,000 meals to community members in need.
