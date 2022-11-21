ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested after standoff, shots fired near Clayton Home Depot

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An “armed and dangerous” suspect is now in custody after an hours-long standoff in Clayton County.

Around 10:15 a.m., police reported gunfire in the area of Walden Landing apartments, the Madison Heights apartments and the Home Depot in Lovejoy. Police were advising anyone in those areas to shelter in place as well.

Just after 11:45 a.m. , police say the suspect, identified as Jeremiah Rose, was in custody.

Clayton County police said that on Sunday afternoon, officers were called out to Tara Glynn Drive in Hampton, Georgia for a welfare check.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, Clayton County police confirmed the suspect ran away from the home.

The scene near the Home Depot unfolded a little over a mile from the home on Tara Glynn Drive. It’s unclear if anyone is injured.

Neighbors were blocked from accessing their homes throughout the night. Residents who stayed in the neighborhood were warned to shelter in place.

Investigators have not released details on what led up to the standoff or if any hostages were involved.

