CNBC

CEO of $4.5 billion tech firm slams his peers over layoffs: 'These are humans'

HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. Swedish fintech firm Klarna was among the first major employers in tech to slash jobs this year, cutting 10% of its workforce in May. Several companies have followed suit, from those in Big Tech to venture-backed startups like Stripe.
CNBC

These are the best Black Friday streaming deals from Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and more

Streaming is getting more expensive, but there are still some good deals to be had this Black Friday. While the major streamers have increased their prices lately — earlier this year Netflix increased the price of its standard tier from $13.99 per month to $15.49 per month, and Disney Plus will be raising its prices from $7.99 to $10.99 on Dec. 8 — some content platforms are still looking to draw subscribers with bargain basement sign-up offers.
CNBC

Google has avoided mass layoffs so far, but employees worry their time may be coming

Google employees say there's growing anxiety internally that layoffs may be coming. A recent change in performance reviews along with increased chatter about cuts to travel budgets and swag is contributing to the concern. Google is coming off its weakest quarter for revenue growth since 2013, other than one period...
CNBC

The new iPhone 14 and iOS upgrade include some big cybersecurity changes

The iPhone 14 has received attention for its new Emergency SOS satellite communications safety technology. Apple's new lineup for the iPhone 14 also offers various security updates to further protect users' privacy, including the elimination of physical SIM cards. Lockdown Mode is Apple's most extreme cybersecurity update as part of...

