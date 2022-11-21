Streaming is getting more expensive, but there are still some good deals to be had this Black Friday. While the major streamers have increased their prices lately — earlier this year Netflix increased the price of its standard tier from $13.99 per month to $15.49 per month, and Disney Plus will be raising its prices from $7.99 to $10.99 on Dec. 8 — some content platforms are still looking to draw subscribers with bargain basement sign-up offers.

11 HOURS AGO