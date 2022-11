BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have added another homicide to the books for 2022, nearly four decades after the initial shooting. Rosetta Mitchell was shot on April 7, 1985. The shooting left her a paraplegic, according to police. Police say she died on October 11, 2022, and the medical examiner ruled the case a homicide because she died of complications from her injury.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO