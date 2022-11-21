Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Giving back in the Hill City: How folks helped those in need over the Thanksgiving holiday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg community gave back to those in need in big ways on Thanksgiving, making sure many were well-fed and happy. Several groups served food to the hungry on Thursday. Lynchburg Daily Bread. Lynchburg Daily Bread serves hot meals seven days a week, and holidays...
WSET
Busy airports continue this weekend
(WSET) — TSA reports they scanned 2.4 million passengers on Wednesday, as folks headed to their holiday destinations. Officials believe that Sunday could bring larger crowds as people head back home. They anticipate crowds that could exceed 2.5 million, which is currently the single-day record since the start of the pandemic which was reached on July 1, 2022.
WSET
Corduroy Coffee + Kitchen opens at Givens Books
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Corduroy Coffee + Kitchen opened on Friday. The shop is located inside of Givens Books and Little Dickens. The name, paying homage to the popular children's story "Corduroy. The shop will be open the same business hours as the book and toy store, serving coffee, as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
WSET
Shoppers head to River Ridge Mall for Black Friday sales
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Before the sun came up Friday morning, hundreds of excited shoppers wrapped around River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, waiting for stores to open their doors. "This morning we woke up she was like 'Mom why are you all excited?' I was like 'let’s go on...
WSET
Danville River District Assoc. spreads holiday cheer with Small Business Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The River District Association (RDA) in Danville is encouraging holiday cheer and shopping locally with a slate of special events, starting with Small Business Saturday. The RDA has once again been selected for the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program. Small Business Saturday was created by...
WSET
The National D-Day Memorial is located in tiny Bedford, Virginia -- here's why
BEDFORD, Va. (7News) — The National D-Day Memorial is located in the tiny town of Bedford, Virginia. It's located around four hours southwest of D.C. and 40 minutes due east of Roanoke. “I don’t know if there’s really a better place for this memorial," memorial tour guide Imogene Morris...
WSET
Travel tips before you hit the road this Thanksgiving, AAA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The holiday rush is officially on. Many of you are preparing to hit the road on Wednesday morning in order to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family. AAA has some recommendations to make sure your car is ready. If you have the time before you...
WSET
What you should know about holiday air travel
(WSET) — TSA reported they could see up to 2.5 million passengers taking to the skies on Wednesday. Lynchburg and Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airports said that they are seeing numbers close to what they were pre-pandemic back in 2019. If you're traveling out of Lynchburg, you may be in luck,...
WSET
'My heart is with you': Va. leaders remember shooting victims amid Thanksgiving season
(WSET) — On Thanksgiving, many Virginians are turning their thoughts to what they're thankful for and spending time with family, but Virginia leaders are recognizing that recent gun violence in the state and country has destroyed the happiness of many others. On Thanksgiving eve, Senator Mark Warner took to...
WSET
Tubing to open at Wintergreen Resort on Black Friday
WINTERGREEN, Va. (WSET) — Get ready to kick off winter snow activities at Wintergreen this weekend as tubing opens for the winter season. "Thanks to the hard work of the snowmaking team, tubing will officially open for the season this Friday, November 25th," Wintergreen Resort said in a Facebook post.
WSET
Thanksgiving brings no 'fowl' weather, rain returns before the end of the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thanksgiving Day will be a day where we will start off with a blend of sunshine and clouds earlier on in the day, so we're looking great for the Turkey Trots and the Drumstick Dashes. By the afternoon, we'll increase a little more cloud cover...
WSET
'Planes, Trains and Automobiles:' What to know about the holiday travel rush
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many of you are hitting the road to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family and the holiday travel rush is officially on. ABC13 has some travel advice to keep your road trip stress free. First and foremost, you want to get where you're going safely...
WSET
One taken to hospital after crash on Turkey Foot Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A crash Friday morning sent one person to the hospital after their vehicle ended up on its side on Turkey Foot Road. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo of the accident on their Facebook page and said two units responded to the scene.
WSET
Construction on White Mill expected to begin in December
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A redevelopment project on the Southside is close to getting its multi-million dollar makeover. "We are hoping you will see construction begin before the end of this calendar year and substantial construction begin the first quarter of next year," said Corrie Bobe, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Danville.
WSET
The Flour District and Scratch Pasta pop-up shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local entrepreneurs Maria Niechwiadowicz and Stephanie Fees are sharing a storefront for their businesses - The Flour District and Scratch Pasta. Their pop-up shop is located at 2204 Bedford Ave, and will soon move to a permanent spot at 3000 Bedford Ave. Niechwiadowicz is the...
WSET
Flames of Memory luminary display planned for National D-Day Memorial
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A beautiful display of light and support is coming to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The Flames of Memory display consists of thousands of luminarias shining in recognition of Overlord's 4,415 fallen and in tribute to the ultimate sacrifice each serviceman made to relight the lamp of freedom.
WSET
Nelson 151 hands out 200+ turkeys to county teaching staff
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Ever wonder what businesses do with extra turkeys around thanksgiving?. In Nelson County, they're showing their gratitude for teachers by giving them free turkeys to share with their families this year. The event is sponsored by Nelson 151 and on Tuesday they handed out...
WSET
Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
WSET
Roanoke firefighters battle blaze in abandoned house
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 3:15 a.m. Roanoke firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Bullitt Avenue SE. When crews arrived they found flames in an abandoned residence. The flames took about an hour to get under control, and the fire is still under investigation.
WSET
Danville organizations provide meals on Thanksgiving
Danville, Va. (WSET) — Some community organizations on the Southside made sure families had a great Thanksgiving. The Salvation Army of Danville was one of the places in Danville providing a warm meal with all the fixings. "Ham, green beans, green bean casserole, stuffing," said Shawnte Hodges, the Commanding...
Comments / 0