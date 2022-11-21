My wife asked me the other day if I wanted to go Black Friday shopping with her and a couple of the kids this year. I looked at her like she lost her ever-loving mind and started laughing. "Why would I want to do that?", I asked incredulously. She knows I don't particularly enjoy shopping or crowds and getting up in the wee hours of the morning to do both of those things ranks near the very bottom on the "things I want to do on a holiday" list.

MONTANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO