KEVN
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
KELOLAND TV
1 person killed in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say they have been able to contact Colten Triebwasser and is no longer being sought as a person of interest in the homicide. Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night. Rapid City Police say they...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities looking for Rapid City inmate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate placed on escape status. Officials say 38-year-old Trevor Chipps left his community assignment in Rapid City Wednesday and did not return. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
KELOLAND TV
Teens arrested in Rapid Valley drive-by shooting
RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Two teenage boys were arrested after a weekend crime spree. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened Saturday morning. A drive-by shooting took place in the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley around 2 a.m. No one was hurt...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this $2.4 million home on 40 acres of wildlife haven just minutes from Rapid City
PIEDMONT, S.D. – Just minutes north of Rapid City is an 8900 square foot stunning seven bedroom, seven and a half bathroom home. Buyers will fall in love as they enter the home featuring cathedral ceilings accented by massive wooden beams and specialized artisan rock work. The floor to ceiling fireplace is perfect to cozy up to on chilly winter evenings.
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 11/24/22
This weekend is packed with tons of holiday things to do. There is no way you’ll be bored after Turkey Day. From Turkey Trots to tree lighting to pictures with Santa, this weekend is going to be a lot of fun for everyone. Black Hills Runners Club Turkey Trot.
KELOLAND TV
Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
KEVN
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas music, twinkling lights, and Santa Claus are things that make a Christmas parade complete. But, a lot of behind-the-scenes work is done to ensure things go off without a hitch. With Rapid City’s 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade happening Saturday, the city is...
kotatv.com
Two arrested after weekend crime spree
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.
KEVN
Porcupine man sentenced for ‘reckless’ shooting death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Porcupine man who earlier pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter is sentenced to 30 months in federal prison Monday. Cassian Richards, 20, shot and killed 19-year-old Creighton Yankton in February near Porcupine. According to the factual basis statement signed by Richards, he carried a loaded...
KELOLAND TV
The Main Street Square ice-skating rink is open for the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With almost 70 degree weather in Rapid City today, people are not missing out on holiday ice skating. Each year, Main Street Square aims to open up its ice-skating rink the week before Thanksgiving so that families and friends have the opportunity to spend some quality time together but also just have some fun.
newscenter1.tv
Boss’ Pizza and Chicken handed out free Thanksgiving meals, here’s why
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota pizza chain Boss’ Pizza gave away free meals for Thanksgiving this year as part of an annual tradition that began over a decade ago. Boss’ Pizza and Chicken originally started in Sioux Falls and started handing out free meals for Thanksgiving about 15 years ago. When they opened in Rapid City, the tradition continued. The location on Omaha Street has been doing it for the last two years.
county17.com
Today’s warmth followed by increasing snow chances Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The sun will come out today to warm things up quite a bit, but it might be hiding behind clouds Wednesday that also stand a chance of bringing more snow. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 44, although a south wind about 10 mph could bring wind chill values as low as 20. Skies will remain clear to mostly clear overnight as the low sinks to around 24. A consistent southwest wind 10 to 13 mph will drive wind chill values to about 16 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Henry Relocates To South Dakota To Pilot Liebig's No. 10
After turning heads on the West Coast during the past few seasons, Kalib Henry will relocate to South Dakota and shift his main focus on running at Huset’s Speedway in Shane Liebig’s No. 10 Maxim. “I am really excited for the 2023 season, and I can‘t thank Shane...
News Channel Nebraska
Rapid City teen advances to round of 10 on “The Voice”
17-year old Rapid City Central High School student Rowan Grace has made it to the Round of 10 on NBC’s The Voice. Grace needed a save last week from coach Blake Shelton to advance from the Round of 13, but was spared the anxiety and uncertainty at last night’s Reveal Show..
Black Hills Pioneer
Myrna J. Brown
Myrna Joyce Brown passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her home in Rapid City, SD. Myrna was born in Saint Maries, ID on October 13, 1940, to Artie Merwyn Adams and Gertrude Genevieve (Genny) Hutchinson. She started her primary school in Letcher SD in 1942 before moving to Albin, WY in 1947 where she continued her education. In 1954, her family moved to Kingston WA, where Myrna spent her high school years graduating from North Kitsap High School in Poulsbo, WA.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTO GALLERY: Rowan Grace fans show their support for the Rapid City singer at Monday night watch party
“This is a young lady who not only has progressed with time, but she also keeps a dignity about her and a youthfulness that is nice to see,” host Brandi Schutz said. Schutz has seen first-hand how Rowan has progressed and how she stays grounded even with her talent. “She is still, you know, her age and she’s not trying to be anything different, but she’s so talented. Once in a while, you get graced to find someone like that. And she’s definitely one of them.”
