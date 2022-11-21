Read full article on original website
Greater MN cities to Democratic lawmakers: Don’t forget us
City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities says:. “Now’s the time...
Turkey Growers Association donating $10K in products to foodshelves
A Thanksgiving tradition continued Tuesday afternoon at the State Capitol, with Governor Tim Walz welcoming the official 2022 Minnesota state turkey, and then a donation from the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association. President and Stearns County turkey farmer Jes Westbrock:. “Again this year we are donating ten thousand dollars’ worth of...
Minnesota’s Firearms Deer Harvest Down About 9 Percent
The preliminary numbers for Minnesota’s firearms deer hunting season are down slightly this year. Barb Keller is big game program leader for the D-N-R: “For our firearms A season which just ended this Sunday we estimated that we harvested 119-thousand-715 deer. And that’s a little bit lower than in the past. It’s nine percent lower than last year and relative to our five-year mean of deer harvest it’s 17 percent less.”
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 22
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and once again the number of cases confirmed through laboratory testing remains fairly level. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case...
Mental health resources, rural broadband among MN Farm Bureau’s top priorities for 2023 session
More affordable health insurance and health care — among top priorities for the fast-approaching 2023 legislative session that Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation set at its recent annual meeting. President Dan Glessing says that includes mental health resources:. “You don’t have to look too far. I would say over half...
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment
Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
Charcuterie Boards Popular At MN Thanksgivings
(Providence, RI) — Charcuterie boards are the most popular Thanksgiving side in Minnesota. That's according to Google search data compiled by Zippia. The report found that America's most-googled Thanksgiving side, as a whole, was mashed potatoes. Other top contenders were rolls, green bean casserole, and stuffing.
Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake
(Waseca, MN) — More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
Free Park Day at All 75 State Parks and Trails in Minnesota
There’s free entrance to all 75 state parks and trails on Black Friday (Friday) in Minnesota. Fort Snelling State Park naturalist Kao Thao says the weather is ideal for ‘free park day’:. “It’s a great time of the year to come out and hike here… especially with...
Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
Minnesota schools struggle to find staff during respiratory illness surge
Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. The Hinckley-Finlayson School District held all classes virtually last week after more than 20-percent of its students and staff were sick.
Wildfire danger in late November? Yes, in some parts of Minnesota
It might be hard to believe at the end of November, but wildfire danger persists in areas of Minnesota with little or no snow, and where mild temps will melt it over this Thanksgiving weekend. Leanne Langeberg with the Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids says if you’re thinking about doing any debris burning…
New Minnesota One-Time $1,000 Check Proposal: Are You Any Closer To Getting The Payment?
The recent midterms will mean a lot of changes. A new leader could throw out some proposals which were under discussion. What would be the result? Residents will have to wait for new legislatures to get more state rebates and relief checks.
MN DNR Warns About Thin Ice
(Minneapolis, MN) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning people about thin ice. The agency reports that its currently unsafe to walk across bodies of water, but kids and out-of-state visitors might not understand the danger. They’re urging residents to talk with their loved ones and neighbors about thin ice to prevent a holiday tragedy.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
