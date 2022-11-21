WATCH: Car drives through gun store in NC robbery
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the robbery of a gun store.
The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. When police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door.
Police confirmed that weapons were taken from the store's inventory. They are searching for three suspects at this time.
