ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

WATCH: Car drives through gun store in NC robbery

By Brayden Stamps
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7SoT_0jIQdmap00

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the robbery of a gun store.

The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. When police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door.

Police confirmed that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching for three suspects at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Mexican officials say NC woman died from ‘direct attack’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman died from injuries sustained in a “direct attack” at a villa in San Jose del Cabo in late October, officials in Mexico confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors said Shanquella Robinson’s death was “apparently caused” by one of her friends while the group of seven vacationed in Mexico. Sub-Prosecutor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Man accused of setting fire at NC church

Special agents and fire investigators were called to assist in the investigation along with the Candor Fire Department, the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office, Candor Police Department, Moore County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the ATF and the SBI.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
ARCHDALE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing

CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed in head-on crash in Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m. Reidsville police and state patrol officers...
REIDSVILLE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?

Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t.  Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Over 200 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana was found in a tractor-trailer. According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they initiated a traffic stop on I-85 in Archdale, stopping a tractor-trailer registered out of California. A K-9 alerted officers and they conducted a search, finding […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy