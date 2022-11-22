ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperatures warm up in the Hudson Valley through Thanksgiving; rain possible Friday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says temperatures are bouncing back through the end of the week, but there is some unsettled weather looming for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy with lows around 30.

TUESDAY: Sunny, not as cold - highs around 47 degrees. Lows around 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkdGE_0jIQd0VK00

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs near 50 for high temperatures. Lows around 32.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny. The balloons will fly at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Highs around 50. Lows around 40 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226tiG_0jIQd0VK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otzk9_0jIQd0VK00

FRIDAY: A few showers expected. Right now, trending mainly dry especially early in the day. Highs around 50. Lows in the 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsUIo_0jIQd0VK00

SATURDAY: Morning showers possible. Sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs near 50. Lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY: A chance for rain. Highs near 50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHsOd_0jIQd0VK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ac20M_0jIQd0VK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4ZK1_0jIQd0VK00

