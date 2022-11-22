Temperatures warm up in the Hudson Valley through Thanksgiving; rain possible Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says temperatures are bouncing back through the end of the week, but there is some unsettled weather looming for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy with lows around 30.
TUESDAY: Sunny, not as cold - highs around 47 degrees. Lows around 31.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs near 50 for high temperatures. Lows around 32.
THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny. The balloons will fly at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Highs around 50. Lows around 40 degrees.
FRIDAY: A few showers expected. Right now, trending mainly dry especially early in the day. Highs around 50. Lows in the 30s.
SATURDAY: Morning showers possible. Sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs near 50. Lows in the 30s.
SUNDAY: A chance for rain. Highs near 50.
