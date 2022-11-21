ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestnut Ridge, NY

14 people left homeless following fire in Chestnut Ridge

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

More than two dozen people were left homeless after a house fire in Chestnut Ridge Sunday night.

Fire officials say crews responded to flames at a house on Chestnut Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found there were no working smoke detectors, multiple space heaters and electrical issues.

Spring Valley Fire Chief Ken Conjura says the apparent home conversion presented dangerous challenges.

"It was a single-family home that they basically converted into a multifamily," says Conjura.

"Smoke detectors definitely would have helped get the people out faster. I mean there were people living in the attic, they were also living in the basement. So it could have been a lot worse for the residence.

"Everyone in the home got out safely, except for a dog that died in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released yet.

The people living in the house were transported to the Salvation Army building in Spring Valley and are being assisted by Red Cross.

The village building inspector released a statement regarding the properties alleged violations, saying it had previously been cited for exterior violations, which are currently pending in court, but inspectors had been denied entry by the people who lived there.


Following the fire, inspectors went inside and "observed numerous violations which may have been the cause of the fire and led to a catastrophe."

Officials are now urging people to allow them to do their inspections to ensure homes are safe for people to be in.

They went on to say: "The Village Officers will fully document all violations at 510 Chestnut Ridge Road and enforce them to the fullest extent of the law to avoid any repeat of this unfortunate event."

Brian
5d ago

Of course there are violations that aren’t addressed but my other question is how we’re 20 people living there??? These “people” cause so much harm and infractions that Rockland County can’t keep up with all the inspections. They need to hire more inspectors.

Otis Jones
5d ago

same thing going on the village in spring valley in Albany and Ed days office were refused to mess with anything that LLC has any dealings with why those are the people with the most violations in Rockland county going Bethune boulevard Lafayette Street Rose avenue one bedroom got like 30 to 40 people living in it and a day has knowledge of it now you tell me who's getting paid under the table and it's a guy that runs his district named Tony Earl he gets paid $147,000 a year and look at our village a two bedroom as I'm looking right now got about 70 people in it and do you know they pay the super or the owner of the building $200 a piece per head per month

