Witness to fatal shooting in Poughkeepsie files $50 million lawsuit filed against hotel

A Poughkeepsie hotel is being sued following a shooting during Marist College parent weekend on Oct. 2.

According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was sharing a coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott the morning of the shooting.

Martirano says she watched as the shots hit him in the chest and torso, killing him.

Martirano has filed a $50 million lawsuit saying the hotel failed to protect guests, and that she suffered disabling psychological harm.