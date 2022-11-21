ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witness to fatal shooting in Poughkeepsie files $50 million lawsuit filed against hotel

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Poughkeepsie hotel is being sued following a shooting during Marist College parent weekend on Oct. 2.

According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was sharing a coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott the morning of the shooting.

Martirano says she watched as the shots hit him in the chest and torso, killing him.

Martirano has filed a $50 million lawsuit saying the hotel failed to protect guests, and that she suffered disabling psychological harm.

Patti Lynne Hackett
4d ago

SHE’S going to sue,what about the FAMILY of the MAN KILLED! give me a break, I feel for the trauma she went through but she has no right to sue! You can’t control the sick mind of person and what they are capable of and as far as the hotel not providing protection lol, do you expect the to have guards at every door!

