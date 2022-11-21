Headlines: Deadly crash in Yonkers, car crashes into Wallkill school building, Monroe fire

Here are some stories making headlines in the Hudson Valley.

Police confirm a person was killed and another injured in a car accident on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers Sunday afternoon. Just after 1 p.m., Westchester County police received reports of a vehicle that had gone off the road on the eastbound lanes before it crashed near the area of Seminary Avenue. Police say there were two people in the vehicle: A man in his 50s, who was the driver, and the passenger, a young man. The driver died of his injuries, while the passenger suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Wallkill Central School District administration building is in need of repairs after a car drove into it Sunday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw the crash just after 1 a.m. at the building on Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill.

After crashing into the building, deputies say the driver of the vehicle tried to leave the scene. They say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. The driver kept going until deputies say he crashed into a telephone pole near the intersection of Bona Ventura Avenue and Lavoletta Street.

The driver, Jason Hepper, of Walden, was injured in the crash and was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown.

A Monroe family is now recovering after their house was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. The Mombasha Fire Department was able to take down the fire on Still Road, and says no injuries have been reported.