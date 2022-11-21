ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Headlines: Deadly crash in Yonkers, car crashes into Wallkill school building, Monroe fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Here are some stories making headlines in the Hudson Valley.

Police confirm a person was killed and another injured in a car accident on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers Sunday afternoon. Just after 1 p.m., Westchester County police received reports of a vehicle that had gone off the road on the eastbound lanes before it crashed near the area of Seminary Avenue. Police say there were two people in the vehicle: A man in his 50s, who was the driver, and the passenger, a young man. The driver died of his injuries, while the passenger suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Wallkill Central School District administration building is in need of repairs after a car drove into it Sunday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw the crash just after 1 a.m. at the building on Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill.

After crashing into the building, deputies say the driver of the vehicle tried to leave the scene. They say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. The driver kept going until deputies say he crashed into a telephone pole near the intersection of Bona Ventura Avenue and Lavoletta Street.

The driver, Jason Hepper, of Walden, was injured in the crash and was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown.

A Monroe family is now recovering after their house was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. The Mombasha Fire Department was able to take down the fire on Still Road, and says no injuries have been reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police probe 2 shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie

Police are investigating two recent shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie. The first took place just after 8 a.m. Wednesday on Lent Street, according to authorities. The second was reported Thursday just before 10 a.m. on Harrison Street. Police say both cases involved shots being fired into homes. However, no one was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Boiceville man charged with felony DWI

WOODSTOCK – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boiceville man with felony driving while intoxicated after he operated a vehicle in an intoxicated condition, ran off the road, struck a tree and returned to the road before stopping. The incident in the afternoon of November 17...
WOODSTOCK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Tires, rims stolen from Medford condominium complex

Raymond Lamanna, who lives at Blue Ridge Condominiums complex, says he parked his car around 6:30 p.m. while also noticing some people sitting in a car in the parking lot. A neighbor called him an hour later and told him his car was up on blocks and his tires and rims were stolen.
MEDFORD, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

More shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy